Versarien SARS-CoV-2 Inhibition by Hybrid Graphene Nanoplatelet

Versarien Plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, is pleased to announce the receipt of an independent report produced by Ankara University, Turkey, detailing the results of a preliminary study of modified graphene materials provided by Versarien for use against SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19. The Report concludes that the preliminary test results show that these materials significantly inhibit viral infection and possess anti-viral activity towards SARS-CoV-2.

The study was undertaken to test, in a laboratory environment, the hypothesis that graphene nanoplatelets doped with metal oxide nanoparticles, as produced by the Versarien group, can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Two graphene nanoplatelet batches doped with different metal oxide nanoparticles, “GNA-22” and “GNA-24” were provided by Versarien to a team led by Dr Acelya Yilmazer Aktuna at Ankara University. These doped materials were produced using technology from Gnanomat, the Company’s subsidiary, and were then separately dispersed in a phosphate buffer solution by Ankara University and provided to an external Biosafety Level 3 laboratory for testing. The testing was carried out in-line with a protocol defined by Pezzoti et al., bioRxiv, 20 June 2020, in “Rapid Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 by Silicon Nitride, Copper, and Aluminum Nitride”, a copy of which can be found at: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.06.19.159970

In order to determine the antiviral effect of the materials provided, the level of inhibition of viral infection was assessed. Testing was carried out on VeroE6 cells containing SARS-CoV-2 and viral copy numbers were analysed in real time to demonstrate the level of SARS-CoV-2 inhibition of the aqueous suspensions of GNA-22 and GNA-24, compared to control samples not exposed to these modified graphene materials.

Initial results showed a log 4 reduction of SARS-CoV-2 using GNA 22 (approximately 99.99% inhibition) and a log 2 reduction using GNA 24 (approximately 99% inhibition). These results were statistically highly significant with a p-value of less than 0.0001.

The Report concludes that the results show that GNA22 and GNA24 significantly inhibited viral infection and suggests that these materials possess antiviral activity towards SARS-CoV-2.