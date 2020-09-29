Versarien plc forms ‘The Versarien Graphene Advisory Panel’

Versarien Plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced the formation of The Versarien Graphene Advisory Panel (“VGap”).

The VGap will meet at least twice a year and will offer a platform to some of the world’s leading authorities on graphene and related technology. It will focus on the dual agenda of scoping Versarien’s current and future technologies, including GSCALE type applications, as well as wider graphene related topics.

It will be chaired by Professor Iain Gray, Director of Aerospace at Cranfield University and a Non-Executive Director at Versarien. Iain was formerly CEO of Innovate UK and Managing Director of Airbus UK.

VGap members currently include:

● James Baker, CEO of Graphene@Manchester (which includes the National Graphene Institute and the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre) and previously was the Managing Director of the Advanced Technology Centres for BAE Systems in the UK.

● Professor Andrea Ferrari, Director and founder of the Cambridge Graphene Centre and the EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in Graphene Technology, and Professor of Nanotechnology at Cambridge University.

● Dr. Kari Hjelt, Head of Innovation at the Graphene Flagship, previously a Director at Nokia Ventures and Nokia Research and a founder and CEO of several start-up companies.

● Professor Tony McNally, founder and Director of the International Institute for Nanocomposite Manufacturing (IINM), WMG and Chair in Nanocomposites at the University of Warwick, UK.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented: “We are delighted to announce the formation of the Versarien Graphene Advisory Panel (“VGap”) as part of our strategy to commercialise the many opportunities and applications we have whilst keeping abreast of future requirements. It will create a platform for the debate and advancement of graphene technology and its applications, enabling a firm foundation for the present and the future. The calibre of panel members is a testament to our commitment and to the shared ambition to cement our position in the graphene industry.”

