Versarien launches its “Lunar” lifestyle pods

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) an advanced engineering materials group and provider of graphene-enhanced cement admixture, has announced the launch of its “Lunar” lifestyle pods designed with sustainability and innovation at the core. Lunar is Versarien’s first 3D printed concrete product made with Cementene™, Versarien’s graphene-enhanced cement.

The launch will see Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, unveil a building printed with Cementene™, at the Company’s production facilities in Longhope, Gloucestershire. Known as Versarien Lunar, this is a milestone project for a 3D-concrete printed product with a graphene additive. The versatile pods can be used as an office, studio, gym, or leisure room. The pod’s wall design shows the level of detail, flexibility and precision that can be achieved with 3D-concrete printing.

The launch of Lunar comes at a time where sustainability in construction has never been more scrutinised. The industry accounts for around 8% of global CO 2 emissions and would be third for emissions in the world if it were a country, behind only the US and China. Since fewer materials are needed to achieve the same structural performance as ordinary concrete, incorporating graphene into concrete can enable faster completion of buildings, reducing costs and the carbon footprint.

Versarien will be holding an event on 9 March 2022 to showcase a prototype Lunar unit, showing attendees around the features and specifications.

