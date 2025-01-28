Versarien raises £246,038 via Placing

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced it has raised £246,038 (before expenses) by way of a placing of 745,569,784 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of 0.033 pence per share.

Highlights

● Versarien has raised £246,038, before expenses, through the Placing of 745,569,784 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of 0.033 pence per share

● The Placing uses the Company’s remaining authority to issue shares for cash

● The net proceeds of the Placing will be used to for general corporate purposes

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission of the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 3 February 2025. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company’s existing ordinary shares. Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company in issue will be 4,464,508,521. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

