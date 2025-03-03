Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Versarien completes sale of Korean assets to MCK Tech

Versarien

Further to the Company’s announcement on 30 December 2024, Versarien Plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, provides an update on the sale of its Korean plant and equipment to MCK Tech Co. Ltd.

Versarien has now received the final payment due from MCK Tech of £92,000, plus accrued interest, and therefore the sale of its Korean plant and equipment has completed, with title to the assets transferred to MCK Tech.  In total, Versarien has now received £611,000 including the interest payment, after a £6,000 warranty deduction, from MCK Tech for its Korean plant and equipment.

As announced by Versarien on 11 March 2024, in line with the Company’s strategy to monetise intellectual property through licensing, Versarien granted an exclusive licence to MCK Tech, for an initial period of five years, to use five patents owned by the Company in their business in Korea.  These five patent licences are in addition to 14 patents the Company licences to Graphene Lab Co Ltd.  MCK Tech will pay Versarien an amount equal to 4.5% of the total sales revenue earned from products manufactured using the IP.  If the sales revenue derived from the IP is less than £250,000 over the first two years of the Licence, the Licence will terminate and MCK Tech will pay Versarien £40,000 for use of the IP.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Versarien plc

    Versarien raises £246,038 via Placing

    Versarien plc (LON:VRS) raises £246,038 through a placement of 745 million new shares, enhancing corporate funding and shareholder transparency.
    Versarien

    Versarien’s Gnanomat awarded €804,000 grant

    Versarien Plc's subsidiary, Gnanomat, secures €804,000 grant to advance GnanoCaps, a next-gen, eco-friendly energy storage technology.
    Versarien

    Versarien publishes its December Investor Webinar

    Versarien Plc (LON: VRS) hosted an investor webinar on December 10, 2024, offering insights into their advanced engineering materials developments.
    Versarien

    Versarien signs distribution agreement with ABC to market graphene-based biosensors

    Versarien Plc launches a groundbreaking biosensor chip featuring advanced graphene barristor technology, set to revolutionize diagnostics in the UK and Europe.
    Versarien

    Versarien investor presentation and Q&A session scheduled for December 10, 2024

    Versarien Plc (LON: VRS) invites investors to a live Q&A session on 10 December 2024, 5:30 pm GMT. Open to all shareholders; registration required.
    Versarien plc

    Versarien raises £450,000 via Placing

    Versarien plc secures £450,000 to enhance 3D construction capabilities and expand graphene projects, bolstering its construction sector impact.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.