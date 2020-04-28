Versarien 2-DTech awarded grant from Advanced Propulsion Centre

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, today announced that its subsidiary, 2-DTech Limited has been awarded a grant of up to £104k from the Advanced Propulsion Centre. The award is part of APC’s £1 million-plus initiative to support 14 micro, small and medium-sized companies that are developing innovative low-carbon technologies to significantly reduce vehicle emissions.

This grant funding comes as part of a phased 18-month process through the APC’s successful Technology Developer Accelerator Programme (TDAP), which is one of APC’s funding streams that supports smaller organisations on their journey from concept to a viable commercial product. In addition to the financial backing, 2-DTech will also benefit from additional support to help identify routes to market, protect intellectual property and validate its technology.

TDAP Manager from the Advanced Propulsion Centre, Josh Denne said: “We are delighted to be working with 2-DTech as part of our Technology Developer Accelerator Programme (TDAP). At the APC we are committed to working with micro, small and medium organisations developing innovative low-carbon technologies. Companies such as 2-DTech play a crucial role in the automotive industry’s net zero carbon future. By supporting them at the beginning of their journey we hope to ensure their innovative technology becomes commercially viable.”

Neill Ricketts, Chief Executive of Versarien commented: “TDAP has selected what it sees as the most exciting SME technological innovators in the UK, supporting the efforts of those most capable of delivering future solutions for zero emission vehicles. Its support is a great endorsement of 2-DTech and the work it is doing to develop graphene-enhanced lightweight materials and powertrain structures.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn