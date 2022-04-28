Twitter
Vector Capital AGM to be held Tuesday 24th May 2022

Vector Capital plc

Vector Capital plc (LON:VCAP), a commercial lending group that offers secured loans primarily to businesses located in England and Wales, has announced that the Company has today posted to shareholders copies of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, along with notice of the Company’s annual general meeting to be held at 13 Sovereign Park, London NW10 7QP on Tuesday 24th May 2022 at 11.00am. A copy of the annual report and accounts and AGM notice are available from the Company’s website, www.vectorcapital.co.uk.

Dividend declaration

The AGM notice contains a resolution to approve the proposed final dividend of 1.51p per share, details of which were announced in the Company’s final results announcement on 25 April 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is 19 May 2022, the record date is 20 May 2022 and the expected payment date is on or by 1 June 2022.

Attendance at the AGM

Shareholders are invited to attend the AGM in person, due to space restrictions the Company requests that Shareholders confirm their attendance in writing to mail@vectorcapital.co.uk.

