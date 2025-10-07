Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Vanadium finds its moment in the green energy transition

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium has long been the quiet achiever of the periodic table, known to metallurgists and engineers. That tide is turning. What was once considered a secondary metal for strengthening steel has emerged as a central player in the world’s energy transformation. Governments across the globe, from Australia to the United States and Europe, have now classified it as a critical mineral, a signal that its strategic importance has moved beyond traditional industrial uses.

For decades, vanadium’s role was confined largely to high-strength steels used in pipelines, jet engines, and reinforced infrastructure. Yet, as the world pivots towards a decarbonised future, its unique electrochemical properties are attracting new attention. The metal’s ability to store and release energy efficiently makes it indispensable for advanced battery systems that support renewable grids.

The near-term opportunity lies in vanadium flow batteries (VFBs), a technology increasingly seen as a credible complement to lithium-ion systems. These batteries, built around liquid electrolytes containing vanadium ions, offer advantages that are particularly well suited to renewable integration. Unlike lithium-based cells, which degrade over time and face resource constraints, VFBs are designed for endurance rather than intensity. Their deployment could underpin the long-duration storage solutions essential for balancing solar and wind generation.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources delivers higher revenues and lower losses in H1 2025

Ferro-Alloy Resources reported revenues of US$2.5 million for the six months to 30 June 2025, up from US$2.1 million a year earlier, supported by stronger molybdenum production.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1 million through 16.7 million share issue

Ferro-Alloy has issued 16,666,667 new shares at 6 p each, raising gross proceeds of £1,000,000 with participation from directors and strategic shareholder VBR. Funds will optimise the carbon black substitute element of the Balasausqandiq Project.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources turns mine waste into early-stage advantage

Ferro-Alloy Resources is progressing a novel carbon black substitute that could generate cash flow well before its main Balasausqandiq processing plant is built.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy signs framework agreement with CC6 for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has signed a non-binding agreement with China National Chemical Engineering Co. to advance the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources advances with carbon black breakthrough

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited presents its 2024 financial results, focusing on the Balasausqandiq vanadium project and promising advancements in carbon black substitutes.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources secures six-year vanadium offtake deal with LLR

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited secures a non-binding offtake with LL-Resources for vanadium pentoxide from its Balasausqandiq Project in Kazakhstan.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple