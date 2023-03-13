Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Valmont Industries, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Valmont Industries, Inc. with ticker code (VMI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 389 and 275 calculating the mean target price we have 340.67. Now with the previous closing price of 311.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 323.21 and the 200 day MA is 291.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,477m. Visit the company website at: https://www.valmont.com

The potential market cap would be $7,075m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products. The company also manufactures mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; tubular products for industrial customers; and advanced technology solutions for agricultural sector. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/54XWT
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.