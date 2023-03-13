Valmont Industries, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Valmont Industries, Inc. with ticker code (VMI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 389 and 275 calculating the mean target price we have 340.67. Now with the previous closing price of 311.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 323.21 and the 200 day MA is 291.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,477m. Visit the company website at: https://www.valmont.com

The potential market cap would be $7,075m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products. The company also manufactures mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; tubular products for industrial customers; and advanced technology solutions for agricultural sector. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.