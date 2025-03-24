Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook
Broker Ratings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI): A Promising Stock with Strong Potential Upside for Industrious Investors

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI), a leading player in the Industrials sector and Conglomerates industry, is increasingly catching the eye of savvy investors seeking robust growth potential. Based in the United States with a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, Valmont has a strong global footprint, operating in key markets such as Australia, Brazil, and beyond.

Currently trading at 285.5 USD, a slight price change of -41.08 (-0.13%) has been noted. Despite this minor dip, the company’s 52-week range of 204.80 – 376.98 USD points to its significant growth potential. This is further highlighted by analyst target prices, which range from 380.00 – 441.00 USD, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%.

When it comes to valuation metrics, there’s a forward P/E ratio of 14.32. At this time, the trailing P/E, PEG ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA are not available. This lack of complete valuation data underscores the importance of conducting a comprehensive analysis before making any investment decisions.

Valmont’s performance metrics, however, paint a more detailed picture. The company has shown a revenue growth of 2.10% and an impressive Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.29%. Its EPS stands at 17.19, and it boasts a healthy free cash flow of 489,092,736.00 USD.

Investors interested in dividend stocks will be pleased to know that Valmont offers a dividend yield of 0.95%, with a relatively low payout ratio of 13.96%. This indicates that the company is able to return a portion of its earnings to shareholders while still having sufficient funds to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Analyst ratings provide further insight into the company’s prospects. With three ‘buy’ ratings and three ‘hold’ ratings, and no ‘sell’ ratings, the overall sentiment towards Valmont is quite positive. This, combined with the 42.38% potential upside, makes it a compelling choice for those seeking substantial returns.

Technical indicators such as the 50-day moving average (331.25) and 200-day moving average (305.74) tell a similar story. The RSI (14) stands at 46.19, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD of -5.99 and signal line of -2.75 further add to the technical analysis of the stock.

Valmont’s broad portfolio includes manufacturing and distribution of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. The company’s offerings span from steel and pre-stressed concrete structures for electrical transmission to advanced technology solutions for the agricultural sector. With its diversified product line and international market reach, Valmont Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and drive future growth.

In short, Valmont Industries presents an intriguing proposition for investors seeking a blend of growth and dividend income. As always, potential investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making any investment decisions.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Valmont Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$406.50’, now 21.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valmont Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$406.50’, now 18.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valmont Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$406.50’, now 7.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valmont Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 14.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valmont Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valmont Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.3% Upside Potential

      Latest BrokerTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.