Valeura Energy’s Strong Growth Story Backed by Reserves Upgrade – Auctus Advisors

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE/OTCQX: VLERF) has significantly strengthened its growth outlook following an impressive upgrade to its reserves, according to Auctus Advisors. Analyst Stephane Foucaud highlights that the company’s Year-End 2024 (YE24) 2P reserves stand at 50 million barrels (mmbbl), up from 38 mmbbl at YE23—representing a remarkable 245% reserves replacement ratio.

Key Drivers of the Reserves Increase

According to Auctus, the reserves revision was driven by three main factors:

Upward revision of STOIIP estimates – Higher recovery factors suggest that initial in-place volume estimates were too conservative.

– Higher recovery factors suggest that initial in-place volume estimates were too conservative. Advanced drilling technology – The successful application of geosteering and inflow control technology has enhanced drilling results.

– The successful application of geosteering and inflow control technology has enhanced drilling results. Improved well performance – Production decline rates are lower than initially expected, with Nong Yao C performing particularly well.

The biggest reserves gains were seen at Jasmine (+6.8 mmbbl, +68%) and Nong Yao (+5.7 mmbbl, +51%), with field life extensions of 3-5 years.

Stronger Financial Outlook

With this positive reserves revision, Auctus Advisors has increased its target price for Valeura from C$11 to C$13 per share. This is supported by an increase in production expectations to 20-25 thousand barrels per day (mbbl/d) through to 2030, compared to previous estimates of 16.5 mbbl/d by 2028.

Additionally, the company’s decommissioning liabilities have been reduced by 35% to approximately US$90 million, a significant 50% reduction since Q1 2023.

The auditor’s Net Present Value (NPV10) for YE24 2P reserves plus net cash exceeds US$1 billion (C$13.6 per share), reinforcing Valeura’s strong financial standing.

Promising Contingent Resources

Beyond its current reserves, Valeura also holds 48.4 mmbbl of 2C contingent resources, of which ~25 mmbbl are classified as “development unclarified”—a category that Auctus views as highly likely to be commercial.

Notably, 10.6 mmbbl are associated with Wassana, with a large portion expected to be upgraded to 2P reserves following a Final Investment Decision (FID) in Q1 2025. This could further enhance Valeura’s production profile from 2027 onwards.

A Strong Valuation Case

Given these developments, Auctus has adjusted its valuation metrics:

Core Net Asset Value (CNAV) has risen from C$8.66 to C$10.41 per share .

. Risked Exploration Net Asset Value (ReNAV) has increased from C$10.92 to C$12.83 per share .

. Valeura is forecasted to hold ~US$370 million in net cash at YE25 (excluding Wassana redevelopment CAPEX), equivalent to over 65% of the current market cap.

Final Thoughts

Valeura Energy is making significant strides in expanding its reserves, extending production life, and improving financial efficiency. The company’s robust reserves upgrade and financial strength position it well for sustained growth. With a higher target price and a strong production outlook, Valeura Energy stands out as a compelling investment story in the energy sector.