Valeura Energy Increases Target Following Positive Developments at Wassana – Auctus Advisors LLP

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its long-term production outlook. Auctus Advisors LLP has responded to these positive developments by increasing its target price for Valeura shares from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

The latest report highlights Valeura’s Final Investment Decision (FID) at the Wassana oil field, which converts 8.6 million barrels of contingent resources into proven and probable (2P) reserves. This means Wassana’s 2P reserves now stand at 20.5 million barrels, with production expected to reach 10,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2027. This level of output would represent nearly 45% of Valeura’s forecasted production for 2024.

Auctus Analyst Stephane Foucaud explains the strategic importance of this development: “Wassana’s redevelopment will extend the duration of plateau production and establish a new anchor infrastructure to support future regional developments. Given its low capex, low opex, and high IRR, the project enhances the resilience of the business in a low oil price environment.”

In addition to the upgraded reserves, the Wassana licence holds another 6.2 million barrels of contingent resources from the Nirami Field and Mayura discovery, both potential future developments. This brings Wassana’s combined reserves and resources to 26.7 million barrels, up from the previous estimate of 23.5 million barrels.

Valeura’s development plan includes the installation of a new Central Processing Platform (CPP) with 24 well slots, backed by a US$120 million infrastructure budget. Drilling of 16 horizontal wells and a water injection well is set to begin at the end of 2026. Encouragingly, the company notes that falling rig rates could bring drilling costs below the current estimate of US$4.8 million per well.

Operational costs are expected to range between US$12-16 per barrel, with Valeura projecting an internal rate of return exceeding 40% based on a US$60 per barrel Brent price. Even with the additional capital expenditure, Auctus forecasts Valeura’s net cash to surpass its current market capitalisation by early 2028.

On a Final Note, this latest analysis from Auctus Advisors reaffirms confidence in Valeura’s strategic direction and operational execution. The enhanced production outlook and solid financial metrics position Valeura well to deliver shareholder value in the coming years.