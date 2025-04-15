Valeura advances with strong cash position and resilient Q1 results

Valeura Energy’s first quarter results for 2025 tell a story of strategic clarity and operational excellence. With rising production stability, zero debt, and a war chest of over US$238 million, the company is poised to seize upcoming growth opportunities in a rapidly shifting energy landscape.

Valeura Energy Inc. has delivered a robust start to 2025, highlighting a combination of financial strength, operational discipline, and forward-looking strategy. The company’s Q1 performance reinforces its position as a nimble and reliable player in the Southeast Asian oil sector, laying a solid platform for sustainable growth throughout the year.

Average daily production for the quarter reached an impressive 23.9 thousand barrels of oil per day, showcasing the effectiveness of Valeura’s development and appraisal drilling programmes. This consistent output underpins the company’s ability to meet its annual production guidance, reaffirming its status as a dependable operator in a competitive market.

Safety continues to be a cornerstone of Valeura’s operational ethos. The company reported no lost time injuries during the quarter—an achievement that not only speaks to rigorous safety protocols but also to a deep-rooted culture of care and responsibility across its workforce. This focus on people and process is a critical asset as the company scales its operations and navigates complex offshore environments.

Financially, Valeura is in a commanding position. With US$238.3 million in cash and zero debt on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2025, the company retains enviable flexibility. This capital strength supports its readiness to move decisively on potential acquisition opportunities or organic expansion projects, even in the face of oil price volatility or macroeconomic headwinds.

Operationally, Q1 included a planned maintenance shutdown at the Nong Yao field, reducing production slightly versus the previous quarter. Nonetheless, the seven-day pause was executed flawlessly—completed safely, on time, and on budget. With production resuming on April 1, this proactive asset management ensures long-term reliability while minimising disruption.

Oil sales for the quarter reached 1.88 million barrels, compared to 2.15 million barrels produced. The discrepancy was largely due to low inventory at the start of the quarter, but with closing stocks at 0.89 million barrels, Q2 sales are expected to see a lift. The average price realisation of US$78.70 per barrel delivered a premium over Brent, continuing a positive pricing trend that speaks to the quality of Valeura’s product and strategic sales timing.

Revenue for the quarter came in at US$148.1 million, down 35% from Q4, primarily due to lower sales volumes and deferred transaction revenue. However, this short-term dip is contextualised by Valeura’s longer-term strategic execution, including a final tax payment of US$39.2 million as part of a broader restructuring initiative. The result is a more efficient, harmonised tax structure across its concession portfolio, enhancing future earnings potential.

Looking ahead, Valeura has reiterated its full-year production guidance, expecting to average between 23.0 and 25.5 thousand barrels per day. This confidence is underpinned by ongoing drilling campaigns, particularly at the Jasmine and Ban Yen fields, which are optimised through continuous operational reviews and real-time data insights.

The company’s preparedness was further tested by a recent natural disaster, during which all personnel were confirmed safe and operations remained unaffected. Such resilience underlines the strength of Valeura’s crisis management framework and organisational integrity.

Investors will gain further clarity on Valeura’s trajectory during its upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025, coinciding with the release of full unaudited Q1 results. This milestone will offer a deeper view into the company’s strategy for navigating near-term challenges while positioning itself for long-term shareholder value creation.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play.