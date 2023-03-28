Vail Resorts, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Vail Resorts, Inc. with ticker code (MTN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 333 and 220 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $259.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at $219.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The day 50 moving average is $241.13 and the 200 day moving average is $234.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8,942m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vailresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $10,574m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.72% with the ex dividend date set at 24-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.81, revenue per share of 69.97 and a 5.56% return on assets.