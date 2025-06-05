VADO unveils bold new era at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025

VADO’s debut at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s evolution. Celebrating nearly four decades of design excellence, VADO is showcasing its transformation from a brassware specialist into a comprehensive bathroom solutions provider. This strategic shift is not only a testament to the company’s innovative spirit but also a compelling narrative for investors eyeing growth in the premium home improvement sector.

Established in the early 1990s, VADO built its reputation on high-performance taps, mixers, and showering solutions. Known for their durability and design, these products have been integral to the brand’s identity. However, the landscape of bathroom design has evolved, and so has VADO. Recognising the demand for cohesive and sustainable bathroom environments, the company has expanded its portfolio to include vanities, basins, flush systems, and a range of accessories. This holistic approach caters to modern consumers seeking integrated solutions that combine aesthetics with functionality.

At Clerkenwell Design Week, VADO’s exhibition is more than a display; it’s a narrative of transformation. The showroom-style space offers a curated journey through the brand’s history and its forward-looking innovations. Visitors are introduced to the new Safari collection, a line that exemplifies VADO’s commitment to sustainable design without compromising on style or performance. This collection, along with other product lines, reflects the brand’s dedication to environmental responsibility and design integrity.

For investors, VADO’s strategic expansion signals a robust growth trajectory. By diversifying its product offerings and embracing sustainability, the company is positioning itself to meet the evolving preferences of consumers and the increasing demand for eco-friendly home solutions. This move not only opens new revenue streams but also strengthens VADO’s competitive edge in the global market.

VADO is a British bathroom brand renowned for its high-quality brassware and design-led products. With a legacy of nearly 40 years, the company continues to innovate, offering comprehensive bathroom solutions that blend performance, style, and sustainability. As VADO steps into this new chapter, it presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to capitalise on the growth of the premium home improvement sector.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (7 UK, 3 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.