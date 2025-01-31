V.F. Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 2.3% Upside Potential

V.F. Corporation which can be found using ticker (VFC) now have 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $39.00 and $15.00 and has a mean target at $26.16. Now with the previous closing price of $25.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $21.90 and the 200 day MA is $17.51. The company has a market cap of 10.49B. The current share price for the company is: $26.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,735,420,555 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.42%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $25.97 and a 2.36% return on assets.

V.F. Corporation is an apparel, footwear and accessories company. It owns a range of brands in the outerwear, footwear, apparel, backpacks, luggage, and accessories categories. Its brands include Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies. Its segments include Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment includes various brands, including The North Face, Smartwool, Icebreaker, and Altra. The Active segment includes a range of brands, such as Vans, Supreme, Napapijri, Kipling, Eastpak, and JanSport. The Work segment includes Dickies and Timberland PRO. Its products are marketed to consumers through our wholesale channel, primarily in specialty stores, national chains, mass merchants, department stores, independently-operated partnership stores, and with digital partners. Its products are also marketed to consumers through its own direct-to-consumer operations, which include VF-operated stores, concession retail stores, brand e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms.