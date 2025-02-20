V.F. Corporation Share Price Target ‘$26.73’, now 1.9% Upside Potential

V.F. Corporation which can be found using ticker (VFC) have now 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $40.00 and $15.00 with the average share target price sitting at $26.73. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $26.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is $23.34 while the 200 day moving average is $18.39. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.33B. Currently the stock stands at: $26.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,528,979,285 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.42%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $26.09 and a 2.98% return on assets.

V.F. Corporation is an apparel, footwear and accessories company. It owns a range of brands in the outerwear, footwear, apparel, backpacks, luggage, and accessories categories. Its brands include Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies. Its segments include Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment includes various brands, including The North Face, Smartwool, Icebreaker, and Altra. The Active segment includes a range of brands, such as Vans, Supreme, Napapijri, Kipling, Eastpak, and JanSport. The Work segment includes Dickies and Timberland PRO. Its products are marketed to consumers through our wholesale channel, primarily in specialty stores, national chains, mass merchants, department stores, independently-operated partnership stores, and with digital partners. Its products are also marketed to consumers through its own direct-to-consumer operations, which include VF-operated stores, concession retail stores, brand e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms.