V.F. Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 10.7% Upside Potential

V.F. Corporation with ticker code (VFC) now have 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $40.00 and $15.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $26.73. Now with the previous closing price of $24.15 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to $18.19. The market capitalization for the company is 9.95B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $25.54 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,013,232,910 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.42%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $25.97 and a 2.36% return on assets.

V.F. Corporation is an apparel, footwear and accessories company. It owns a range of brands in the outerwear, footwear, apparel, backpacks, luggage, and accessories categories. Its brands include Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies. Its segments include Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment includes various brands, including The North Face, Smartwool, Icebreaker, and Altra. The Active segment includes a range of brands, such as Vans, Supreme, Napapijri, Kipling, Eastpak, and JanSport. The Work segment includes Dickies and Timberland PRO. Its products are marketed to consumers through our wholesale channel, primarily in specialty stores, national chains, mass merchants, department stores, independently-operated partnership stores, and with digital partners. Its products are also marketed to consumers through its own direct-to-consumer operations, which include VF-operated stores, concession retail stores, brand e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms.