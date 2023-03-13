Urban Edge Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Urban Edge Properties found using ticker (UE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 19.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.28 and the 200 day moving average is 15.29. The company has a market cap of $1,712m. Find out more information at: https://www.uedge.com

The potential market cap would be $2,269m based on the market concensus.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.