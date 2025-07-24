Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) Stock Analysis: A 39.96% Upside Potential Ignites Investor Interest

Broker Ratings

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), a prominent player in the Technology sector with a focus on application software, has recently emerged as a noteworthy contender in the investment landscape. With a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, Upbound Group stands out due to its unique business model that caters to consumers through lease-to-own offerings and installment sales, primarily in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

The company’s stock is currently priced at $25.90, reflecting a modest increase of 0.07% or $1.65. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between $19.90 and $37.78. Despite this volatility, analysts remain optimistic, with a target price range extending from $25.00 to $50.00. This optimism is underpinned by an average target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 40%.

From a valuation perspective, Upbound Group presents an intriguing opportunity. Although its trailing P/E ratio is not available, the forward P/E ratio stands at a compelling 5.05, indicating the market’s expectation of robust earnings growth relative to the current price. The absence of a PEG ratio and other conventional valuation metrics such as Price/Book and Price/Sales may initially seem concerning, but it highlights the need for investors to consider other performance metrics and the broader context of the company’s strategic positioning.

The company posted a revenue growth rate of 7.3%, signaling strong operational performance. An EPS of $2.13 and an impressive return on equity of 19.18% further underscore its financial health. Moreover, the company generates substantial free cash flow, which totaled approximately $1.58 billion, a testament to its ability to fund operations and return capital to shareholders.

For income-focused investors, Upbound Group offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.02%, supported by a payout ratio of 71.36%. This indicates a well-balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient earnings for business reinvestment and growth.

The stock enjoys solid support from analysts, with six buy ratings and two hold ratings, and no sell ratings, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance. The technical indicators present a mixed picture; the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are at $24.91 and $27.17, respectively, suggesting a consolidation phase. Meanwhile, the RSI (14) at 38.99 indicates that the stock is nearing oversold territory, potentially presenting a buying opportunity for contrarian investors. The MACD and signal line values hint at a cautious approach, with the former at -0.02 and the latter at 0.15.

Upbound Group’s strategic operations through brands like Rent-A-Center and Acima offer significant market reach, catering to consumers who might not qualify for traditional financing. This model not only broadens its customer base but also capitalizes on unmet market needs in the lease-to-own segment.

Founded in 1960 and rebranded from Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Upbound Group, Inc. in February 2023, the company continues to evolve, leveraging its legacy while adapting to modern market dynamics. Based in Plano, Texas, Upbound Group’s diversified revenue streams and innovative offerings position it well for sustained growth, making it a compelling consideration for investors seeking exposure to the technology-driven retail leasing market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple