Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$75.55’, now -.9% Downside Potential

Unum Group which can be found using ticker (UNM) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $91.00 and $65.00 with the average share target price sitting at $75.55. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $76.21 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $65.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to $55.49. The market capitalization for the company is 14.07B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $77.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,951,182,951 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.08%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.37, revenue per share of $67.01 and a 2.47% return on assets.

Unum Group is a provider of workplace benefits and services. The Company provides financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. It markets its products primarily through the workplace. The Company has three segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The Unum US segment is comprised of group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. The segment’s products are sold primarily through field sales personnel and independent brokers and consultants. The Colonial Life segment includes accident, sickness and disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The segment’s products are issued primarily by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.

