Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$86.75’, now 16.0% Upside Potential

Unum Group with ticker code (UNM) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $75.00 with the average share target price sitting at $86.75. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $74.76 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $74.26 while the 200 day moving average is $62.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 13.51B. Currently the stock stands at: $75.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,674,957,738 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.08%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8, revenue per share of $68.73 and a 2.46% return on assets.

Unum Group is a provider of workplace benefits and services. The Company provides financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. It markets its products primarily through the workplace. The Company has three segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The Unum US segment is comprised of group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. The segment’s products are sold primarily through field sales personnel and independent brokers and consultants. The Colonial Life segment includes accident, sickness and disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The segment’s products are issued primarily by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.