Unum Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.6% Upside Potential

Unum Group with ticker code (UNM) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $97.00 and $73.00 calculating the average target price we see $82.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at $74.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to $59.33. The market capitalization for the company is 13.78B. The current share price for the company is: $75.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,101,457,038 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.08%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.19, revenue per share of $67.01 and a 2.47% return on assets.

Unum Group is a provider of workplace benefits and services. The Company provides financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. It markets its products primarily through the workplace. The Company has three segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The Unum US segment is comprised of group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. The segment’s products are sold primarily through field sales personnel and independent brokers and consultants. The Colonial Life segment includes accident, sickness and disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The segment’s products are issued primarily by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.