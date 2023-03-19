Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

UNITIL Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

UNITIL Corporation which can be found using ticker (UTL) have now 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 64 and 48 and has a mean target at $56.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $53.09 and the 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $889m. Visit the company website at: https://unitil.com

The potential market cap would be $901m based on the market consensus.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.97% with the ex dividend date set at 13-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.07, revenue per share of 35.22 and a 3.23% return on assets.

