United States Cellular Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

United States Cellular Corporat with ticker code (USM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 26.67. With the stocks previous close at 21.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is 22.86 and the 200 day MA is 25.95. The company has a market cap of $1,856m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.uscellular.com

The potential market cap would be $2,261m based on the market concensus.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various accessories, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products. In addition, it sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option for customers to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers wireless roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, indirect sales, independent agents, and third-party national retailers, as well as ecommerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

