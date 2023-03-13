United Microelectronics Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.0% Downside

United Microelectronics Corpora found using ticker (UMC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11.1 and 4.7 calculating the average target price we see 7.88. Now with the previous closing price of 8.38 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.86 while the 200 day moving average is 7.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,043m. Find out more information at: https://www.umc.com

The potential market cap would be $19,787m based on the market concensus.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.