Unite Group performance ahead of pre-pandemic peak

Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) has announced its final results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students, commented: “We delivered a strong operational performance in 2022, with earnings and dividends surpassing their pre-pandemic level, driven by a return to full occupancy, improving rental growth and investment into our estate. “The outlook for the business and the UK Higher Education sector is strong with demand underpinned by demographic growth, high application rates and increasing international student numbers. PBSA supply cannot keep pace with growing student demand at the same time as HMO landlords are leaving the sector. “We are confident that new development opportunities will emerge over the next 12 months, which we remain uniquely positioned to deliver through our university relationships and development capability. Our strong leasing performance also supports earnings growth in 2023 despite higher interest and operating costs. We recognise the cost-of-living pressures being faced by students and parents and are confident that our fixed price all-inclusive offer, student support programmes and balanced approach to rental increases will continue to provide value for money.”

Year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Change Adjusted earnings1,3 £163.4m £110.1m 48% Adjusted EPS1,3 40.9p 27.6p 48% IFRS profit before tax £358.0m £343.1m 4% IFRS basic EPS 88.9p 85.9p 3% Dividend per share 32.7p 22.1p 48% Total accounting return1 8.1% 10.2% As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Change EPRA NTA per share1 927p 882p 5% IFRS net assets per share 945p 880p 7% See-through net debt2 £1,734m £1,522m 14% Loan to value2 31% 29% 2ppts

HIGHLIGHTS

Return to full occupancy in 2022/23, strong demand for 2023/24

· 99% occupancy and 3.5% rental growth for the 2022/23 academic year (2021/22: 94% and 2.3%)

· 83% reserved for 2023/24, driven by rebooking and new university agreements (2022/23: 67%)

Best-in-class operating platform supports continued earnings growth in 2023

· Targeting 6-7% rental growth for 2023/24, supporting EBIT margin of 70% in 2023 (2022: 67.9%)

· Interest rates 97% hedged, resulting in an expected 3.6% cost of debt in 2023 (2022: 3.4%)

· Guidance for 5-8% growth in adjusted EPS in 2023 to 43-44p

· Anticipating a total accounting return of 8-10% in 2023, before the impact of yield movements

Successful project deliveries in 2022, four committed developments for delivery in 2023-2026

· Completion of £229 million of university partnership developments, fully let at a 6.0% yield on cost

· Rental portfolio enhanced through £46 million of refurbishments at a 6.9% yield on cost

· New commitment to two further developments, taking committed pipeline to £339 million

Shortage of quality student homes creates significant opportunities to grow our platform

· Expect to commit to additional developments at attractive returns during 2023

· Ongoing discussions for strategic university partnerships, including acquisition and new development

· Acquired £71 million build-to-rent pilot in Stratford

Rental growth more than offsetting the impact of rising property yields

· Portfolio valuation of £5,690 million (Unite share), up 4.0% on a like-for-like basis

· Net debt/EBITDA reduced to 7.3x (2021: 8.3x), with LTV of 31% (2021: 29%)

· £256 million of disposals at a yield of 5.7%, improving portfolio quality

· Acquisition of USAF units, equivalent to £177 million of GAV at an effective yield of 5.1%

Sustainability strategy delivering a positive impact through people and places

· £13 million of investments in energy initiatives, supporting 2030 net zero target

· Significant improvement in EPC ratings, with 80% of portfolio now A-C rated (2021: 57%)

· £2 million in social value investments, including the Unite Foundation

· Launch of Financial Support to Stay pilot targeted at students most in financial need

1. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial highlights are based on the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) best practice recommendations and these performance measures are published as they are intended to help users in the comparability of these results across other listed real estate companies in Europe. The metrics are also used internally to measure and manage the business and to align to the performance related conditions for Directors’ remuneration. See glossary for definitions

2. Excludes IFRS 16 related balances recognised in respect of leased properties. See glossary for definitions.

3. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS remove the impact of the LSAV performance fee and abortive acquisition costs from EPRA earnings and EPRA EPS. See glossary for definitions and note 7 for calculations and reconciliations.

PRESENTATION

There will be a presentation for analysts this morning at 08:30 GMT. To register for the event or to receive dial-in details, please contact [email protected]

CHIEF EXECUTIVE’S REVIEW

The business has performed strongly in 2022, delivering an increase in earnings and dividends to above their pre-pandemic peak. This reflects the strength of our best-in-class operating platform, the commitment of our teams and the appeal of our affordable, well-located portfolio.

Earnings and dividend ahead of their pre-pandemic peak

The business delivered a strong recovery in financial performance in 2022, with adjusted earnings of £163.4 million and adjusted EPS of 40.9p, both up 48% year-on-year. This reflects an increase in occupancy to 99% and rental growth of 3.5% for the 2022/23 academic year (2020/21: 94% and 2.3%, respectively). IFRS profit before tax of £358.0 million and EPS of 88.9p also reflects the valuation growth of our property portfolio during the year. We have proposed a final dividend of 21.7p which, if approved, makes 32.7p for the full year, representing a payout ratio of 80% of adjusted EPS, underlining our confidence in future business performance.

Total accounting returns for the year were 8.1%, underpinned by a 5% increase in EPRA NTA per share to 927p. Our LTV ratio increased to 31% during the year, reflecting the positive impact of rental growth in our property valuations and the increase in net debt to fund our investment activity. This provides the financial headroom to deliver our committed development pipeline and pursue new growth opportunities.

Our key financial performance indicators are set out below:

Financial highlights4 2022 2021 Adjusted earnings £163.4m £110.1m Adjusted EPS 40.9p 27.6p IFRS profit before tax £358.0m £343.1m IFRS basic EPS 88.9p 85.9p Dividend per share 32.7p 22.1p Adjusted EPS yield 4.6% 3.4% Total accounting return 8.1% 10.2% EPRA NTA per share 927p 882p IFRS net assets per share 945p 880p Loan to value 31% 29%

4. See glossary for definitions and note 7 for alternative performance measure calculations and reconciliations. A reconciliation of profit before tax to EPRA earnings and adjusted earnings is set out in note 7 of the financial statements.

Positive outlook for 2023/24

We see strong demand for student accommodation, which is reflected in our excellent progress with reservations for the 2023/24 academic year. Across the Group’s entire property portfolio, 83% of rooms are now sold for the 2023/24 academic year, significantly ahead of the prior year as well as pre-pandemic levels (2022/23: 67%).

In our strongest markets, we have seen an increasing number of students looking to secure accommodation earlier in the sales cycle than previous years. This early customer interest reflects the appeal of our all-inclusive, fixed-price offer and lower availability in the houses in multiple occupation (HMO) sector as some landlords choose to leave the market in response to rising costs and increasing regulation. We have also seen increased demand from universities, following more cautious behaviour during the pandemic, who see quality accommodation as a key part of their proposition to prospective students.

As a result of this strong demand and the need to offset cost pressures in our business, we now expect to deliver rental growth of 6-7% for 2023/24 (previously at least 5%).

Value for money

We recognise the cost-of-living pressures faced by students and parents and are confident that our fixed price, all-inclusive offer will continue to provide value for money compared to alternative options in the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and HMO sectors. Our pricing is comparable in cost to HMOs once bills are included. This is before allowing for the price certainty on utilities and additional product and service features that we provide, such as on-hand maintenance teams and 24/7 security, in locations close to campus.

Given increases in energy prices, we estimate that students living in HMO will pay over £900 per year for their utilities, Wi-Fi and contents insurance. Thanks to our scale and forward purchasing of utilities, these same services will cost the Company less than £600 for the 2022/23 academic year. These savings equate to around two weeks’ rent, which we pass on to students through a single price, fixed at the time of booking, giving our customers certainty over their living costs.

We also recently launched our Financial Support to Stay pilot in partnership with Aldi supermarket, which will see food vouchers distributed to students most in need of financial support, as decided by their university. This pilot scheme will collaborate with universities, including Liverpool John Moores University, Middlesex University, Birmingham City University and the University of Westminster.

Inflation protection

Like many businesses, inflation is creating cost pressures in parts of our operations and development supply chains. Yet, the business is well protected from these impacts through the inflation-hedging characteristics of our income and risk management through cost hedging.

Our rooms are either resold each year on a direct-let basis or repriced based on RPI, CPI or fixed rental inflators under our multi-year nomination agreements. The combination of these open market and contractual rental increases supports rental growth of 6-7% across our total portfolio for the 2023/24 academic year.

Our utility costs are fully hedged through 2023 and 65% for 2024, but costs are increasing as the benefit of cheaper hedges pre-dating the war in Ukraine expire. We are also seeing increased pressure on staffing costs for our frontline teams, driven by competition for staff in similar service sectors, as well as our commitment to being a Real Living Wage employer. We have honoured the 10% increase in the Real Living Wage for 2023 and provided an additional £500 in financial support to our frontline property teams during 2022 in recognition of the cost-of-living challenges facing our staff. These cost pressures have been partially mitigated by the restructuring of the Group’s operational business during the first half of the year, which delivered an annualised £2 million saving in staff costs.

Despite these cost increases, we have delivered an improvement in our EBIT margin to 67.9% in 2022 (2021: 62.3%) thanks to our strong income performance. We are targeting further margin growth to 70% in 2023, driven by the increase in occupancy secured for the 2022/23 academic year and a positive outlook for rental growth for 2023/24.

Strategic overview

Our best-in-class operating platform provides us with strong foundations to adapt to evolving student needs and deliver an enhanced customer experience. There are also significant opportunities to invest in our well-located and affordable estate to drive rental growth and improve the environmental performance of our buildings.

Our strategy is focused on three key objectives, which will deliver value for our range of stakeholders:

· Delivering for our customers and universities

· Attractive returns for shareholders

· Being a responsible and resilient business

Delivering for our customers and universities

We have a best-in-class operating platform in the student accommodation sector, underpinned by our PRISM operating platform, passionate frontline teams and sector–leading student support. We introduced a new operating model during the year, meaning all our properties are now staffed 24/7, 365 days a year, so that students can access in-person support when they need it. We have also made various service enhancements, including further improvements to student support in collaboration with our Higher Education partners as well as digital upgrades to better enable our customers to self-serve the services they need. In addition, we are investing to upgrade PRISM over the next 12-18 months, which will deliver an improved customer experience alongside cost savings through greater efficiency.

The success of our customer initiatives is reflected in an increase in our Net Promoter Score to +38 for the class of 2022 (2021: +35). For those buildings where we delivered major refurbishments during the year, NPS scores improved by an average of more than 50 points. We have also seen a significant increase in our retention of direct-let customers for 2023/24 and have secured demand from universities for an additional 5,000 beds under nomination agreements compared to the same stage in the prior year.

Our long-term university relationships remain a key differentiator for Unite and a source of potential growth opportunities. This is reflected in over 60% of our development pipeline by cost being underpinned by university partnerships. For developments completing in 2022, 78% were let under nomination agreements for an average of nine years with the University of Bristol and King’s College London.

We continue to evolve the customer offer in our properties to better appeal to the different customer segments who live with us. There is a significant opportunity to attract more non-first year students who have historically chosen to stay in the HMO sector given their desire for greater independence. We successfully extended our postgraduate trials in six buildings for the 2022/23 academic year and also deliberately tailored our three major refurbishments in Manchester to different segments: UK undergraduates, postgraduates and international students.

Attractive returns for shareholders

We achieved a return to full occupancy for the 2022/23 academic year, as market conditions normalised following the disruption of the previous two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. This supported rental growth of 3.5% for the 2022/23 academic year and an improvement in our EBIT margin to 67.9% (2021: 62.3%). We also delivered total accounting returns of 8.1% for the year, driven by our recurring earnings and the positive impact of rental growth on our property valuations (2021: 10.2%).

The quality, location and scale of our portfolio is key to delivering attractive, sustainable returns for our shareholders. During the year, we made disposals totalling £339 million (Unite share: £256 million) at a blended yield of 5.7% to enhance our overall portfolio quality and fund reinvestment into the improvement of our estate. These proactive sales have reduced our footprint from 25 to 23 markets and completes the disposals of non-strategic assets identified following our acquisition of Liberty Living in 2019.

The proceeds were partially redeployed to increase our investment in USAF, which increased our share of the fund’s portfolio by £177 million at an effective acquisition yield of 5.1% and takes our ownership share to 28%. The Group also successfully delivered £275 million in developments and major asset management projects in the year at a blended yield of 6.2%. The schemes were delivered in line with budget and all are fully let for the 2022/23 academic year.

We are committed to four development projects, requiring £200 million in future capex and expected to deliver a yield on cost of 6.7%. We are also reviewing future development starts to ensure projects deliver earnings accretion in an environment of higher funding costs. However, given the strength of demand from students and universities, we expect to commit to further developments during 2023.

Being a responsible and resilient business

Our sustainability strategy is focused on delivering a positive impact through our People and Places initiative. This is driven by the social contribution we make to the students who live with us, our employees and local communities as well as our progress in minimising our impact on the environment.

We continue to make progress towards our objective of becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030. During the year, we invested £13 million in energy initiatives to reduce consumption, save carbon and ensure ongoing compliance with regulations, up from £3 million in 2021. This contributed to a further improvement in the EPC ratings of our portfolio during the year, with 80% of the portfolio now A-C rated (2021: 57%).

We are committed to donating 1% of our annual adjusted earnings to social initiatives. These initiatives will be closely aligned to our purpose of providing a Home for Success for students and supporting wider participation in Higher Education. This includes the Unite Foundation, the charitable trust founded by Unite to provide free accommodation for care leavers and estranged students while at university. The Foundation marked its tenth anniversary this year and, to mark the milestone, Unite provided financial support for 100 new student scholarships for the 2022/23 academic as well as home starter kits for over 200 additional students. Over 600 students have now benefited from scholarships during the Foundation’s 10-year history.

Higher Education policy

The Government concluded its consultation on Higher Education policy in 2022, which emphasised a focus on investing in the UK’s world-class universities, enabling high-quality outcomes for graduates and making sure that Higher Education remains accessible to all. Going forwards, the Office for Students (OfS) will be responsible for monitoring minimum standards for Higher Education providers based on continuation and completion of courses as well as graduate progression. Application of these standards is in its early days and the OfS will initially work with providers to understand the context for any underperformance. We are confident that our strategic alignment to high- and mid-ranked universities positions us to successfully navigate any risks from restrictions on low-value courses.

International students contribute an estimated £29 billion to the UK economy each year and provide a vital source of funding for universities. However, international students and their impact on migration remains topical, with attention currently focused on the number of dependents coming to the UK with students. Given our product is focused on single-occupancy bedrooms, we see relatively limited risk in the event of more restrictive visa rules for dependents.

Opportunities for growth

The outlook for student accommodation remains positive, with structural factors continuing to drive a demand/supply imbalance for our product. Demographic growth will see the population of UK 18-year-olds increase by 140,000 (19%) by 2030. Application rates to university have also grown steadily over recent years, reflecting the value young adults place on a higher level of education and the life experience and opportunities it offers.

This backdrop creates significant opportunities to grow the business in the UK student accommodation sector through development and targeted acquisitions in our strongest markets and partnerships with universities.

The HMO sector, which provides homes to over one million students, is increasingly expensive due to rising mortgage costs for landlords and utility costs for tenants. We expect these cost pressures to only grow for private landlords given increasing regulation around the quality of homes and environmental performance standards through EPC certification. We expect this to further reduce the availability of private rented homes over time, increasing demand for the purpose-built, sustainable accommodation we provide.

We believe that there is also an exciting opportunity to grow our platform in the wider living sector by catering to the growing number of young professional renters living in major UK cities. We already serve this market through the 9,000 postgraduate students who live with us each year. In September, we acquired a pilot build-to-rent (BTR) property in Stratford, East London for £71 million. The pilot offers the opportunity to test our operational capability in the sector and understand the potential synergies with our core student business through increased customer retention and cost efficiencies in areas such as maintenance and procurement. Early signs are positive, with new lettings and renewals achieving average rental uplifts of 11%. The property is set to be fully integrated into our operating platform from Q2 2023 and our initial review suggests we have the capabilities to operate effectively and efficiently in the BTR sector.

Positive outlook

We are confident in the outlook for the business, which remains positive, reflecting the underlying strength of student demand, our alignment to high-quality universities and the capabilities of our best-in-class operating platform.

We have seen a strong start to the 2023/24 sales cycle, reflecting the appeal of our high-quality portfolio and fixed-price, all-inclusive offer, which provides students with significant savings and certainty on their bills. We now expect to deliver rental growth of 6-7% for the 2023/24 academic year, enabling us to offset cost pressures and improve our EBIT margin to 70% for 2023. Growing income also offers support to our property valuations as the market adjusts to an environment of higher funding costs. As a result, we expect to deliver 5-8% growth in adjusted EPS in 2023 and a total accounting return of 8-10% before the impact of property yield movements.

There remains a clear need for new high-quality, affordable student accommodation to support the growth of our university partners. We are exploring a variety of routes to fund new growth, while ensuring we maintain a robust and resilient balance sheet. Despite pressures from higher funding and operating costs, we remain confident in our ability to grow earnings and deliver attractive total accounting returns for shareholders.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Improved occupancy for 2022/23

We achieved occupancy of 99% across our total portfolio for the 2022/23 academic year (2021/22: 94%, 2020/21: 88%), reflecting strong student demand and significantly less disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic than the previous two academic years.

Undergraduate student intake for 2022/23 was flat at 563,000 (2021/22: 562,000), although significantly up from the last pre-pandemic year in 2019/20 (541,000), as universities adjusted their offer making after two years of teacher assessed grades. We saw the highest ever admissions for UK students and non-EU students, up 1% and 15% from the previous year. However, this was offset by the continued reduction in EU student numbers following Brexit and the loss of home fee status for students from the EU.

The recovery to pre-pandemic occupancy levels for the 2022/23 academic year was helped by the return to examinations for UK school leavers, which led to a more normal distribution of grades and therefore students between universities. The normalisation of travel conditions during 2022 has allowed international students to return to studying in the UK despite some localised travel restrictions in China.

Strong rental growth

Annual rents increased by 3.5% on a like-for-like basis for 2022/23 (2021/22: 2.3%), reflecting average increases of 4.0% through nomination agreements and 3.1% average increases in direct-let rents. On a like-for-like basis, for beds sold in both 2021/22 and 2022/23, rental growth was 4.5%. Occupancy was broadly consistent across our wholly-owned portfolio, USAF and LSAV.

We started the 2022/23 sales cycle cautiously in late 2021, with the Omicron variant and ‘Plan B’ Covid-19 restrictions in place, and initially prioritised securing occupancy over rental growth. During the second half of the sales cycle, we saw the pace and pricing of lettings strengthen as concerns around the Omicron variant eased and associated restrictions were gradually lifted.

We have maintained a high proportion of income let to universities, with 36,611 beds sold (52% of total) for 2022/23 under nomination agreements (2021/22: 37,359 and 51%). The slight increase in the percentage of beds under nomination agreements reflects greater confidence from universities, as demand for accommodation has normalised following the pandemic and the disposal of a number of primarily direct-let properties during 2022.

The unexpired term of our nomination agreements is 6.3 years, slightly down from 6.7 years in 2021/22. A balance of nomination agreements and direct-let beds provides the benefit of having income secured by universities, as well as the ability to offer rooms to re-bookers and postgraduates and determine market pricing on an annual basis. We expect to maintain nomination agreements at around 50-55% of beds going forward.

63% of our nomination agreements, by income, are multi-year and therefore benefit from annual fixed or inflation-linked uplifts based on RPI or CPI. The remaining agreements are single year, and we achieved a renewal rate of 75% on these agreements for 2022/23 (2021/22: 74%). Together, nomination agreements delivered rental uplifts of 4.0% for 2022/23 and are expected to support overall rental growth of 6-7% for 2023/24.

UK students account for 72% of our customers for 2022/23 (2021/22: 70%), making up a large proportion of the beds under nomination agreements with universities. This represents a significant increase in our weighting to UK students, which stood at only 60% immediately prior to the pandemic, and reflects our success in attracting students from the HMO sector. In addition, 25% and 3% of our customers come from non-EU and EU countries respectively (2021/22: 25% and 5%), reflecting the relative appeal of our all-inclusive, hassle-free product when compared with alternatives in the private-rented sector.

Postgraduates continue to make up around 25% of our direct-let customer base and re-bookers accounted for 23% of our direct-let bookings for the 2022/23 academic year (2021/22: 20%), reflecting the proactive retention campaign in our properties. The growing share of postgraduate and non-first year undergraduate students in our properties supports our strategy of increasing segmentation of our customer offer.

Positive outlook for 2023/24

Applications data for the 2023/24 academic year is encouraging, with total applications down 2% on 2022/23 but still 5% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. We continue to see strongest demand for the high and mid-tariff universities to which we align our portfolio. Application rates remain strong for UK 18-year-olds at 41.5% and there continues to be significant unmet demand for university places, as demonstrated by the nearly 200,000 unplaced students in 2022/23. Applications from international students are 3% higher for 2023/24, with 4% growth from non-EU markets more than offsetting a 2% reduction in EU applicants.

Demand for the Group’s accommodation has continued to be strong through the sales cycle to date. Across the Group’s entire property portfolio 83% of rooms are now sold for the 2023/24 academic year, significantly ahead of the prior year and pre-pandemic levels (2022/23: 67%). We have seen increased early demand from universities who see quality accommodation as a key part of their proposition to prospective students. Current reservations under nomination agreements account for 54% of available beds for 2023/24, up 6 percentage points versus the same stage in the 2022/23 sales cycle.

In our strongest markets, we have also seen an increasing number of students looking to secure accommodation earlier in the sales cycle than previous years and a significant increase in the level of re-bookers who now make up 28% of direct-let reservations (2022/23: 23%). This is supportive of our guidance for full occupancy and rental growth of 6-7% for the 2023/24 academic year.

Operating costs

The war in Ukraine and other macro-economic factors contributed to inflationary cost pressures during the year. We are partially protected but not immune from the effects of inflation on our cost base, thanks to our hedging policies and proactive steps to deliver efficiencies through technology and a review of our operating model. Inflationary pressures, combined with higher marginal costs from increased occupancy, resulted in a 9% increase in property operating costs during 2022.

Staff costs increased by £1.2 million due to underlying wage increases and the cost-of-living payment made to employees, partially offset by savings following the implementation of our new 24/7 operating model during the year. Our new operating model was implemented in July, with all properties now staffed 24/7 so that students can access in-person support when they need it. Each property now has a general manager, responsible for all aspects of safety, performance and student experience in their property.

We hedge our utility costs in advance of letting rooms, providing visibility over our cost base at the point of sale. This policy helped limit utility cost increases to 4% or £0.9 million during the year. Our utility costs are fully hedged through 2023 and 65% for 2024.

Summer cleaning costs increased by £1.8 million as we returned to a full summer lettings cycle, which delivered incremental income of £10.3 million. Around 15% of the incremental summer income and costs were attributable to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where we provided accommodation to support services, including the police. Reflecting the increased summer activity and overall occupancy, marketing costs increased by £0.9 million during the year.

Central and other costs increased by £3.0 million due to inflationary cost increases in respect of buildings insurance, reactive maintenance, broadband and council tax/HMO licences, as well as targeted investment in learning and development to support our new operating model.

Property operating expenses breakdown 2022£m 2021£m Change Staff costs (29.6) (28.4) 5% Utilities (22.8) (21.9) 4% Summer cleaning (5.1) (3.3) 55% Marketing (6.7) (5.8) 16% Central costs (11.3) (9.7) 15% Other (23.2) (21.8) 7% Property operating expenses (98.7) (90.9) 9%

PROPERTY REVIEW

Our property portfolio saw a 4.4% increase in valuations on a like-for-like basis during the year (Unite share: 4.0%), driven principally by rental growth. The see-through net initial yield of the portfolio was 4.7% at 31 December 2022 (December 2021: 4.9%). After disposals and new openings, this reflects like-for-like yield compression of 2 basis points in the year. LSAV reported the largest valuation growth (+5.6%) within the Group, reflecting the strength of rental growth from its predominantly London-based portfolio.

Breakdown of like-for-like capital growth1

£m Valuation31 Dec 2022 Rental growth Yield movement Other2 Total Wholly-owned 3,623 111 (6) 1 106 LSAV 1,921 101 (4) 5 102 USAF 2,888 117 29 (19) 127 Total (Gross) 8,432 329 19 (13) 335 Total (Unite share) 5,397 185 % capital growth Wholly-owned 3.6% (0.2)% 0.0% 3.4% LSAV 5.6% (0.2)% 0.2% 5.6% USAF 4.2% 1.1% (0.7)% 4.6% Total (Gross) 4.3% 0.3% (0.2)% 4.4% Total (Unite share) 4.0%

1. Excludes leased properties and losses on disposals

2. Other includes changes to operating cost assumptions and income adjustments on reversionary assets

The proportion of the property portfolio that is income generating is 96% by value, up from 94% at 31 December 2021. Properties under development have decreased to 4% of our property portfolio by value (31 December 2021: 6%), following the completion of our developments at Hayloft Point in London and Campbell House in Bristol during the year.

The PBSA investment portfolio is 40% weighted to London by value on a Unite share basis, which is expected to rise to 45% on a built-out basis following completion of our secured development pipeline.

Development and university partnership activity

The combination of growing student demand, slowing supply of new purpose-built student accommodation and a shrinking HMO sector creates significant opportunities for new development. There is widespread acknowledgement from universities and local authorities of the need for new student accommodation to relieve pressure on housing supply. As a result, the current market environment offers the strongest opportunity for new development in recent years.

Our current development pipeline includes 4,863 beds, with a total development cost of £850 million, of which 2,239 beds or 63% by development cost will be delivered in central London.

We reviewed our development activity during the year in light of interest rate increases and higher build cost inflation. We have deferred starts on some developments, enabling us to improve returns through reductions in land prices in some cases and greater certainty over build costs. The improvement in funding markets in recent months also supports greater earnings accretion from our pipeline.

Reflecting this improved outlook, we have recently committed to complete our Lower Parliament Street and Abbey Lane schemes in time for the 2025/26 academic year. We are now committed to four development schemes, totalling 2,123 beds and £339 million in total development costs. The £200 million of costs to complete these projects is fully funded from the Group’s cash and available credit facilities, which totalled £397 million at 31 December 2022.

We also expect to commit to further development activity during 2023 through a combination of schemes in our secured pipeline and new opportunities at attractive returns.

Completed schemes

During the year, we completed our developments of Hayloft Point and Campbell House, together comprising 1,351 beds at a cost of £229 million and a development yield of 6.0%. Both schemes are fully let for the 2022/23 academic year. Campbell House is fully let to the University of Bristol under a 15-year nomination agreement and two-thirds of the total beds at Hayloft Point are let to King’s College London under a 5-year nomination agreement. Both schemes have achieved BREEAM Excellent ratings and EPC A ratings and are fully electric, with no gas reliance, supporting our commitment to net zero carbon by 2030.

Committed schemes

The Group is committed to four development schemes: Derby Road and Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham, Abbey Lane in Edinburgh and Jubilee House in Stratford. The schemes have a total development cost of £339 million, delivering a blended yield on cost of 7.0% for the PBSA elements.

Our £60 million Derby Road development, offering 705 new beds, will complete for the 2023/24 academic year and is located adjacent to the University of Nottingham campus. We are trialling an enhanced design for the common areas, which we expect to improve customer experience and our ability to offer a Home for Success.

In January 2022, we added Lower Parliament Street, a 271-bed direct-let scheme in Nottingham city centre, to our pipeline. We expect to deliver the fully-consented scheme for the 2025/26 academic year.

At Abbey Lane in Edinburgh, we are planning to deliver a segmented development offering 298 beds in cluster-flats as well as 66 two- and three-bed clusters in a separate block. These smaller flats will be available for postgraduate students, university staff and other young professionals. We are targeting completion for the 2025/26 academic year.

In December 2022, the Group acquired the land for our Jubilee House scheme for £73 million. The student accommodation element of the fully-consented scheme is expected to be delivered in time for the 2026/27 academic year, with construction due to start in the second quarter of 2023. The development will be delivered as a university partnership, with over half of the beds let under a nomination agreement. The mixed-use scheme will also deliver 65,000 square feet of academic space, let for an initial 35-year term to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Secured pipeline

The remaining 2,740 beds in our secured pipeline are uncommitted schemes with negligible future capital commitments. We are reviewing the expected returns from these schemes, and will commit to them only where there is a meaningful spread between development yields and funding costs to adequately compensate for the risk of new development. Where planning has not been secured, we have been working with land vendors and our contractors to re-visit development costs to improve returns in response to higher funding costs. Given positive progress with this activity, we expect to commit to further schemes at attractive returns during the course of 2023.

New development opportunities

In addition to our uncommitted pipeline, we continue to progress a number of further development opportunities in London and prime regional markets at attractive returns.

Reflecting increased funding costs, we are seeking higher prospective returns on new direct-let schemes at around 7.5-8.0% in provincial markets and 6.5-7.0% in London. We have lower hurdle rates for developments that are supported by universities or where another developer is undertaking the higher-risk activities of planning and construction. For new schemes, increasing rental growth in our strongest markets is supporting development viability. We also expect moderating build-cost inflation and the opportunity to renegotiate land prices to further enhance returns.

University partnerships pipeline

We continue to make progress with our strategy of delivering growth through strategic partnerships with universities where student numbers are growing fastest. Universities increasingly view the availability of high-quality and affordable accommodation as a barrier to their recruitment and an important factor for students when considering where to study. Reflecting the financial and operational constraints faced by universities, there is a growing appetite for strategic partnerships to address this need.

We have agreed to provide a temporary college for Durham University at our 348-bed Rushford Court site in Durham, while an existing college is redeveloped by the university. Subject to planning, there will be additional welfare and common areas to support college living. Following completion of the redevelopment works at Hild Bede college, it is expected that Rushford Court will become Durham’s eighteenth college for a 30-year period, further strengthening our partnership with the university.

We intend to deliver our three future London schemes as university partnerships, in line with requirements in the London Plan for the majority of new beds to be leased to a Higher Education provider. Our two Bristol schemes will be delivered as partnerships with the University of Bristol, building on our existing city-wide agreement with the university, and helping to address an acute shortage of student accommodation in Bristol.

In addition, we are in active discussions with a range of high-quality universities for new partnerships which we are looking to progress over the next 12-18 months. These include discussions around stock transfer and refurbishment of existing university accommodation as well as new development both on- and off-campus. Our existing university relationships through nomination agreements, best-in-class operating platform and development capability, as well as access to capital, provide us with a unique opportunity to deepen these partnerships.

Asset management

In addition to our development activity, we see significant opportunities to create value through asset management projects in our estate. These projects typically have shorter lead times than new developments, often carried out over the summer period, and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.

In September, we completed three asset management schemes in Manchester. Investment across the three projects totalled £46 million in aggregate and delivered a 7% yield on cost. The projects delivered new accommodation, refurbished existing rooms and enhanced the environmental performance of the properties. The upgraded assets are fully let for the 2022/23 academic year and support our segmentation strategy, with the three buildings targeted at different market segments according to their designs.

We have a pipeline of further asset management opportunities which support £35-50 million p.a. of future investment activity (Unite share).

Disposals

We continue to manage the quality of the portfolio and our balance sheet leverage by recycling capital through disposals. During the year, the Group completed £339 million of disposals (Unite share: £256 million) at a blended 5.7% yield, which completed the disposal programme set out at the time of our acquisition of Liberty Living in 2019. The disposals saw the Group exit less attractive markets in Reading and Bedford and certain smaller, less operationally efficient assets. The disposals were priced in line with prevailing book value after deductions for associated transaction costs and required fire safety works.

We will continue to recycle capital from disposals to maintain LTV around our 30-35% target range. The level of planned disposals will adjust to reflect capital requirements for our development and asset management activity as well as market pricing.

Acquisitions

During the first half of the year, Unite increased its investment in USAF with the acquisition of £141 million of units through participation in an equity raise and the acquisition of existing units in the secondary market, increasing our stake to 28.2% (31 December 2021: 22.0%). This investment equated to an increase in Unite’s see-through GAV of £177 million at an effective property yield of 5.1%, supporting the earnings growth delivered during the year.

We continue to review potential acquisition opportunities alongside our other uses of capital. We are focused on opportunities in our strongest markets aligned to high-quality universities, where we see the ability to deliver attractive and sustainable rental growth over the long term.

Build-to-rent

In October, the Group acquired 180 Stratford, a 178-unit (319 bed) purpose build-to-rent (BTR) asset in Stratford, East London for £71 million. The acquisition enables us to test our operational capability to extend our accommodation offer to young professionals and retain them as customers as they move on to the next stage in their lives. The property adds to our significant existing presence in the Stratford market, where we already operate 1,700 student beds and have two further student developments in our secured pipeline.

Since acquiring the asset, we have begun transferring operational management onto our platform and have significantly advanced our understanding of BTR operations. There are opportunities to leverage our existing operating platform to deliver cost efficiencies and use our BTR product to retain student customers seeking a more independent living experience. Rental growth to date has been significantly ahead of our acquisition assumptions, with new lettings and renewals 11% above previous rental levels. We plan to complete a rolling refurbishment of the building, including new common space and the creation of new units, during 2023 and 2024, which will provide further rental upside.

We do not expect to increase our capital commitment to BTR in the short term. Instead, we are considering opportunities to increase the scale of our BTR operations through co-investment with institutional investors, where Unite would act as asset manager. Subject to identifying suitable opportunities, such a structure would enhance returns for the Group while limiting capital requirements as we develop our understanding of the opportunity in the BTR sector.

Fire safety

The Government has proposed a Building Safety Bill, covering building standards, which is likely to result in more stringent fire safety regulations. Fire safety remains a critical part of our health and safety strategy, and we have a proven track record of leading the sector on fire safety standards through our proactive approach. Our buildings are all safe to operate and we will continue to make future investments in fire safety, as required, to comply with Government regulations.

We have identified 37 properties with High-Pressure Laminate (HPL) cladding, or requiring other fire safety improvements across our estate. We have completed the remediation works for 10 properties (six of which completed during the year) and are currently carrying out the remaining replacement works with activity prioritised according to our risk assessments. We spent £50.5 million (Unite share: £19.4 million) on fire safety capex during the year and have made a further provision for £71.8 million (Unite share: £28.2 million) of future remediation works. At the year end, the total outstanding provision for cladding remediation works was £113.3 million (Unite Share: £59.2 million), the costs for which will be incurred over the next two years.

We are seeking to mitigate the costs of cladding replacement through claims from contractors under build contracts, where appropriate. We have already recovered £28 million (Unite share: £20 million) through successful claims and ultimately expect to recover 50-75% of total replacement costs over time. This is not reflected in our balance sheet due to uncertainty over the timing of any recoveries.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Group uses alternative performance measures (APMs), which are not defined or specified under IFRS. These APMs, which are not considered to be a substitute for IFRS measures, provide additional helpful information and include, among others, measures based on the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) best practice recommendations. The metrics are used internally to measure and manage the business.

EPRA and adjusted earnings

We delivered a strong operating performance in 2022, with adjusted earnings increasing by 48% to £163.4 million (2021: £110.1 million), reflecting an increase in rental income and broadly stable costs, including interest, when compared to the prior year. Adjusted EPS also increased by 48% to 40.9p (2021: 27.6p).

Sales, rental growth and profitability

Rental income increased by £57.0 million to £339.7 million, up 20%, as a result of higher occupancy, rental growth and the removal of pandemic-related restrictions and rental discounts. Like-for-like rental income, excluding the impact of acquisitions, disposals and development completions, increased by 23% during the year.

This exceeded the 14% increase in operating expenses for like-for-like properties, primarily driven by increased utility costs as a result of higher occupancy, increased staff costs and greater investment into marketing to drive sales for the 2022/23 academic year.

Total net operating income increased by 26% to £241.0 million, translating to an increase in NOI margin to 70.9% (2021: 67.8%).

Overheads decreased by £3.8 million, reflecting underlying cost control and lower performance-related pay. Recurring management fee income from joint ventures increased to £17.4 million (2021: £15.9 million), driven by higher NOI and property valuations in USAF and LSAV. Our EBIT margin improved to 67.9% (2021: 62.3%), reflecting the increase in rental income and lower growth in operating costs and overheads.

We are targeting an improvement in our EBIT margin to 70% in 2023, driven by higher occupancy, rental growth and further efficiencies in areas such as staff costs, procurement and the enhanced use of technology.

Finance costs were held broadly flat at £63.0 million in 2022 (2021: £63.3 million), with reduced borrowings offsetting the increase in our average cost of debt to 3.4% (2021: 3.0%). £6.4 million of interest costs were capitalised during the year (2021: £5.2 million) in relation to our development pipeline.

Development (pre-contract) and other costs increased to £5.8 million (2021: £2.8 million), reflecting a non-recurring tax credit of £2.8 million in the prior year and non-recurring abortive acquisition costs of £1.5 million in respect of a corporate transaction.

IFRS earnings

IFRS profit before tax increased to £358.0 million in the year (2021: £343.1 million), driven by the increase in adjusted earnings of £53.3 million, a revaluation gain net of losses on disposal of £119.2 million (2021: £182.2 million) and £70.7 million from the positive revaluation of interest rate swaps on the back of rising interest rates (2021: £6.7 million).

EPRA NTA growth

EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share, our key measure of NAV, increased by 5% to 927p at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 882p). EPRA net tangible assets were £3,715 million at 31 December 2022, up £183 million from £3,532 million a year earlier.

The main drivers of the £183 million increase in EPRA NTA and 45 pence increase in EPRA NTA per share were revaluation gains on investment properties driven by rental growth and higher occupancy, development surpluses and retained profits, which more than offset the impact of losses on disposals and a further provision for fire safety capex.

IFRS net assets increased by 7% in the year to £3,792.1 million (31 December 2021: £3,527.8 million), principally driven by positive revaluation movements and retained profits. On a per share basis, IFRS NAV increased by 7% to 945p.

Property portfolio

The valuation of our property portfolio at 31 December 2022, including our share of property assets held in USAF and LSAV, was £5,690 million (31 December 2021: £5,287 million). The £403 million increase in portfolio value reflects the valuation movements outlined above, a £177 million increase in the Group’s share of USAF, acquisition of a BTR investment property for £71 million, £256 million of completed disposals, and capital expenditure and interest capitalised on developments of £284 million.

Total accounting return

Growth in EPRA NTA was the key component of the 8.1% total accounting return delivered in the year (2021: 10.2%), alongside dividends paid of 26.6p (2021: 19.25p). Our adjusted EPS yield (measured against opening EPRA NTA) increased to 4.6% in the year (2021: 3.4%), reflecting the growth in recurring earnings.

We expect to deliver a total accounting return of 8-10% in 2023 before the impact of any property yield movements. This reflects our guidance for growing recurring earnings and strong rental growth for the 2023/24 academic year.

Cash flow and net debt

The Operations business generated £134.1 million of net cash in 2022 (2021: £108.1 million) and net debt increased to £1,734 million (2021: £1,522 million). The key components of the movement in net debt were:

· Disposal proceeds of £256 million

· Operational cash flow of £141 million on a see-through basis

· The acquisition of units in USAF for £141 million

· Total capital expenditure of £355 million

· Dividends paid of £94 million

· A £19 million outflow for other items

In 2023, we expect see-through net debt to increase as planned capital expenditure on investment and development activity will exceed anticipated asset disposals.

Debt financing and liquidity

During the year, we witnessed a significant increase in Government bond yields, as well as credit spreads for publicly traded debt, as markets reacted to higher inflation and a tightening of monetary policy by central banks. In the period immediately following the UK’s mini-budget in September 2022, new borrowing costs rose to prohibitive levels for new investment activity.

Encouragingly, there has been a significant easing in funding market conditions over recent months and lenders remain supportive of the Group and the student accommodation sector.

We are well protected from significant increases in borrowing costs through our well-laddered debt maturity profile and forward hedging of interest rates, but still expect to see our borrowing costs increase over time as we refinance our relatively inexpensive in-place debt.

We are focused on maintaining a robust and flexible balance sheet and will continue to use leverage to support our growth and enhance risk-adjusted returns. However, higher borrowing costs mean we are likely to slightly reduce debt over time. We will seek to manage our LTV to 30-35% on a built-out basis (previously 35%), through disposals and other forms of funding, such as new co-investment vehicles where appropriate.

Key debt statistics (Unite share basis) 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 See-through net debt £1,734m £1,522m LTV 31% 29% Net debt: EBITDA ratio 7.3 8.3 Interest cover ratio 3.7 2.8 Average debt maturity 4.1 years 5.0 years Average cost of debt 3.4% 3.0% Proportion of investment debt at fixed rate 97% 90%

LTV increased to 31% at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 29%), primarily driven by expenditure on our development pipeline, the acquisition of £141 million of units in USAF and capital expenditure on the investment portfolio, which more than offset the impact of disposals and valuation increases in the period.

With greater focus on the earnings profile of the business, we continue to monitor our interest cover and net debt to EBITDA ratios. In 2022, interest cover improved to 3.7x (2021: 2.8x) and net debt to EBITDA reduced to 7.3x (2021: 8.3x), reflecting the improved operational performance of the business. We are targeting to maintain an ICR ratio of >3.0x and improve our net debt to EBITDA ratio to 6-7x.

The Unite Group has maintained investment grade corporate ratings of BBB (Stable outlook) from Standard & Poor’s and Baa2 (Positive outlook) from Moody’s, reflecting Unite’s robust capital position, cash flows and track record.

Funding activity

As at 31 December 2022, the wholly-owned Group had £397 million of cash and debt headroom (31 December 2021: £421 million), comprising of £29 million of drawn cash balances and £368 million of undrawn debt (2021: £96 million and £325 million respectively).

During the year, the Group extended its sustainability-linked revolving credit facility by £150 million to £600 million, on terms in line with the existing facility. The facility maturity has been extended by a year to March 2026, which may be extended by a further year at Unite’s request, subject to lender consent.

During the year, LSAV raised a new £400 million syndicated loan for a term of five years, using the proceeds to pay down existing facilities approaching maturity. The £100 million L&G loan facility in LSAV matured in January 2023 and was fully repaid from existing reserves.

USAF has agreed terms for a new £400 million secured loan to refinance its existing £380 million bond maturity in June 2023. We expect to complete the refinancing in the second quarter of 2023 at significantly improved pricing levels compared to those inferred in the second half of 2022.

Interest rate hedging arrangements and cost of debt

Our average cost of debt based on current drawn amounts has increased to 3.4% (31 December 2021: 3.0%). At the year end, 97% of the Group’s debt was subject to a fixed or capped interest rates (31 December 2021: 90%), providing protection against future changes in interest rates. Based on our hedging position and market interest rates, we currently expect a cost of debt of 3.6% for FY2023 and 3.8% for FY2024.

Our average debt maturity is 4.1 years (31 December 2021: 5.0 years) and we will continue to proactively manage our debt maturity profile and diversify our lending base. In addition, the Group has £300 million of forward starting interest rate swaps at rates meaningfully below prevailing market levels with a weighted average maturity of just under 11 years.

Dividend

We are proposing a final dividend payment of 21.7p per share (2021: 15.6p), making 32.7p for the full year (2021: 22.1p) and representing a 48% increase compared to 2021. The final dividend will be fully paid as a Property Income Distribution (PID) of 21.7p, which we expect to fully satisfy our PID requirement for the 2022 financial year.

Subject to approval at Unite’s Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2023, the dividend will be paid in either cash or new ordinary shares (a ‘scrip dividend alternative’) on 26 May 2023 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 14 April 2023. The last date for receipt of scrip elections will be 4 May 2023.

During 2022, scrip elections were received for 15.4% and 2.8% of shares in issue for the 2021 final dividend and 2022 interim dividend respectively. Further details of the scrip scheme, the terms and conditions and the process for election to the scrip scheme are available on the Company’s website.

We plan to distribute 80% of adjusted EPS as dividends for the 2023 financial year.

Tax and REIT status

The Group holds REIT status and is exempt from tax on its property business. During the year, we recognised a corporation tax charge of £0.9 million (2021: £2.8 million credit).

Funds and joint ventures

The table below summarises the key financials at 31 December 2022 for our co-investment vehicles.

Property assets£m Net debt£m Other assets£m Net assets£m Unite share of NTA£m Total return Maturity Unite share USAF 2,888 (725) (120) 2,043 575 4.7% Infinite 28% LSAV 1,921 (639) (41) 1,241 620 8.9% 2032 50%

Property valuations increased by 4.6% and 5.6% for USAF and LSAV respectively over the year, on a like-for-like basis, reflecting positive rental growth and broadly stable property yields.

USAF is a high-quality, large-scale portfolio of 28,000 beds in leading university cities. The fund has positive future prospects through rental growth and investment opportunities in asset management initiatives in its existing portfolio. Unite is currently engaging with unitholders in its role as fund manager to determine the best way to fund both USAF’s ongoing capital requirements and continued growth.

Fees

During the year, the Group recognised net fees of £17.4 million from its fund and asset management activities (2021: £57.8 million). The reduction reflects the recognition of a £41.9 million non-recurring performance fee from LSAV in 2021. Growth in property valuations and NOI over the past 12 months together contributed to growth in recurring fee income received from USAF and LSAV.

2022£m 2021£m USAF asset management fee 12.6 12.0 LSAV asset and property management fee 4.8 3.9 LSAV performance fee – 41.9 Total fees 17.4 57.8

Responsibility statement of the directors in respect of the annual financial report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

· The financial statements, prepared in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole

· The strategic report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face

· The annual report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group’s position and performance, business model and strategy.

Richard Smith Joe Lister

Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer

Unite Group plc