Unite Group Plc sells £212m student housing portfolio

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG), Unite Students, the UK’s leading owner, manager and developer of student accommodation, has announced exchange of contracts for the disposal of a portfolio of nine properties, comprising 3,656 beds for £212 million (Unite share: £140 million) to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.

The disposal portfolio includes assets in Aberdeen, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham and Sheffield. The portfolio has nomination agreements covering 11% of beds for the 2024/25 academic year (Unite: 57%) and an average age of 19 years (Unite average: 13 years). The disposal is part of the Group’s strategy to increase alignment to high and mid-ranked universities and those properties with the strongest prospects for sustainable long-term rental growth. The disposal will see the Group fully exit the Aberdeen market.

The disposals are priced at a c.1% discount to December 2024 book value and reflects an Net Operating Income yield of 6.4% based on 2025/26 income. Contracts have been exchanged with completion due in August 2025. Proceeds will be recycled into investment activity in our strongest markets, including our recently announced university partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University, and used to satisfy the remaining redemption requests in USAF. Since 2022, the Group has now sold 12,000 beds, recycling over £700 million into its strongest markets and new investment opportunities.

The properties were treated as held for sale in the balance sheet as at 31 December 2024 and the disposal is incorporated into the Company’s guidance for EPRA EPS of 47.5-48.25p for the 2025 financial year, which remains unchanged.

Joe Lister, Unite Students Chief Executive, commented: “These disposals increase the alignment of our portfolio to the strongest university cities and continues our disciplined approach to recycling capital. Purpose-built student accommodation continues to attract institutional capital as the growing UK 18-year-old population and improving trends in international recruitment underpin demand for high-quality student accommodation”.

Property City Fund Beds Spring Gardens Aberdeen USAF 512 St. Martins House Leicester USAF 148 Newarke Point Leicester USAF 648 The Tannery Leeds USAF 497 The Anvil Sheffield USAF 163 Causeway View Aberdeen WO 399 Clarence Dock Village Leeds WO 613 Grange Lane Apartments Leicester WO 68 Curzon House Nottingham WO 608 Total 3,656