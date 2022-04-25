Union Jack Oil US$5 million net revenues landmark reached at Wressle

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that material landmark net revenues of US$5 million have been achieved from the Wressle hydrocarbon development, located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 in North Lincolnshire on the western margin of the Humber Basin.

Union Jack holds a 40% economic interest in this producing hydrocarbon development.

Highlights

· Landmark US$5 million revenues generated to Union Jack since re-commencement of production during August 2021

· Well continues to produce under natural flow with zero water cut

· Site upgrades ongoing

· As at 22 April 2022, the Company’s cash balances and short term receivables stand at in-excess of £7.05 million

· Net revenues of £2.4 million registered to date during 2022, already comfortably exceed 2021 year-end unaudited revenues of in-excess of £1.8 million

· The Company is covered for all operational and all contracted or planned CAPEX costs, including any budgeted drilling activities

· Debt free

· Company solicitors progressing legal work on Capital Reduction exercise to enable the Company to execute share buy-back programme or dividend payment