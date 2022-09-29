Twitter
Union Jack Oil CPR signals a highly valuable onshore project

Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company has provided summary details from a Competent Person’s Report, dated September 2022, prepared by RPS Energy Canada Ltd evaluating the resources of PEDL183, as of 30 June 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

·    Kirkham Abbey Best Case Gross Unrisked Contingent Technically Recoverable Sales Gas at West Newton is estimated to be 197.6 billion cubic feet (“bcf”)

·    Geological Chance of Success of Kirkham Abbey estimated to be 85.5%

·    Gross NPV10 risked value of Kirkham Abbey Contingent Gas Resource is US$396.1 million post tax

·    Substantial additional Prospective Resource figures for Ellerby, Spring Hill and Withernsea

·    Union Jack fully funded for the drilling of the horizontal well and testing in 2023

Executive Chairman of Union Jack, David Bramhill commented: “The conclusions of the CPR signal a highly valuable onshore project with resources comparable to those usually reported from offshore developments and at a time when forward gas pricing is higher than oil. Such a significant domestic onshore gas resource as West Newton will be an important transition fuel in helping the UK achieve its 2050 Net Zero targets.

“The Geological Chance of Success of 85.5% in respect of the Kirkham Abbey formation at West Newton is amongst the highest that I have ever observed.

“I look forward to the commencement of the drilling of a large scale horizontal well during 2023, with potentially, a Company-making result to complement our successful onshore Wressle oil production development, which has already financially transformed Union Jack and propelled the Company into a profitable entity.

“Union Jack is fully funded for the drilling of the horizontal well and all testing operations where third-party technical analysis has determined that using long horizontal development wells and oil-based muds should maximise hydrocarbon productivity.

“We look forward to 2023 with a seriously high level of positive anticipation on many fronts.”

PEDL183 COMPETENT PERSON’S REPORT

The CPR was prepared on behalf of the operator Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited (“Rathlin”).

While Union Jack holds a 16.665% economic interest in PEDL183, note that the Report presents net data based on Rathlin’s 66.67% economic interest in PEDL183.  

An abridged version of the Report is presented herein, and the full CPR can be viewed on the Company’s website www.unionjackoil.com

In the preparation of the Report, RPS has adopted the Petroleum Resources Management System (“PRMS”) standard and used definitions contained therein. A glossary of all technical terms used is included in the Report.

RPS has approved this RNS.

WEST NEWTON GROSS UNRISKED TECHNICALLY RECOVERABLE SALES

CategoryGross Technically Recoverable 
 GasLiquids
 (bcf)(mbbl)
1C99.7299.4
2C197.6593
3C3931,178.90

Note: Net data for Union Jack can be calculated by applying its 16.665% economic interest to the above gross data.

WEST NEWTON GEOLOGICAL CHANCE OF SUCCESS

AssetSource RockChargeMigrationReservoirTrapSealGeological COS
West Newton1110.90.9510.855

WEST NEWTON RISKED ECONOMIC SUMMARY

ResourceGross Risked Net Present Value Post Tax (US$ million)    
Category0%5%10%15%20%
1C729.9371.8220.514193.3
2C1,593.10702.1396.1250.2166.6
3C3,387.701,329.50712436.5286.2

Note: The above gross data has been derived from data in the Report.  Net data for Union Jack can be calculated by applying its 16.665% economic interest to the above gross risked data.

ELLERBY, SPRING HILL AND WITHERNSEA PROSPECTS

Gross Petroleum Initially in Place (bcf)LowBestHigh
Ellerby87.1204.1473.5
Spring Hill90.8189.2394.4
Withernsea43.4105.5254.9

Note: Net data for Union Jack can be calculated by applying its 16.665% economic interest to the above gross data.

PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES RECOVERABLE SALES GAS

Gross Recoverable Sales Gas (bcf)LowBestHigh
Ellerby56.4132.2310.0
Spring Hill58.2122.6257.7
Withernsea27.668.7167.2

Note: Net data for Union Jack can be calculated by applying its 16.665% economic interest to the above gross data.

GEOLOGICAL CHANCE OF SUCCESS ELLERBY, SPRING HILL AND WITHERNSEA

AssetSource RockChargeMigrationReservoirTrapSealGeological COS
Ellerby1.001.001.000.600.800.900.432
Spring Hill1.001.001.000.600.800.900.432
Withernsea1.001.001.000.600.800.900.432
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil

