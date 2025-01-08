UiPath Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.73’, now 13.9% Upside Potential

UiPath Inc. which can be found using ticker (PATH) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $19.00 and $13.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $15.73. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $13.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day MA is $13.47 while the 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of 7.25B. The current share price for the company is: $13.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,261,865,320 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.43 and a -4.21% return on assets.

UiPath, Inc. is focused on building and managing automations and developing computer vision technology. It provides its customers with a set of capabilities that allows them to discover opportunities for automation, automate using a digital workforce that collaborates with humans, and operate an automation program at scale. Its platform builds automations for both existing and new processes and to utilize software robots to perform an array of actions, including logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms, and updating information fields and databases. Its platform allows users to design and combine UI automations, API integrations, and AI-based document understanding in a single workflow. It offers a managed, multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) version, Automation Cloud, which enables its customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations.