UiPath Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 11.0% Upside Potential

UiPath Inc. which can be found using ticker (PATH) have now 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $19.00 and $13.00 with the average target price sitting at $15.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $14.12 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and the 200 day MA is $13.56. The company has a market cap of 8.32B. The current share price for the company is: $15.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,235,329,302 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.43 and a -4.21% return on assets.

UiPath, Inc. is focused on building and managing automations and developing computer vision technology. It provides its customers with a set of capabilities that allows them to discover opportunities for automation, automate using a digital workforce that collaborates with humans, and operate an automation program at scale. Its platform builds automations for both existing and new processes and to utilize software robots to perform an array of actions, including logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms, and updating information fields and databases. Its platform allows users to design and combine UI automations, API integrations, and AI-based document understanding in a single workflow. It offers a managed, multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) version, Automation Cloud, which enables its customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations.