UGI Corporation – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 12.4% Upside Potential

UGI Corporation with ticker code (UGI) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $38.00 and $30.00 calculating the mean target price we have $33.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and the 200 day MA is $25.19. The market cap for the company is 6.65B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $30.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,477,400,303 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.79, revenue per share of $35.10 and a 5.36% return on assets.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The Company’s segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and Utilities. Its AmeriGas Propane segment is engaged in the sale of propane and related equipment and supplies to retail customers in all 50 states. UGI International segment is engaged in the distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to retail customers throughout much of Europe. It also includes natural gas marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom and a natural gas and electricity marketing business in the Netherlands. Its Midstream & Marketing segment is engaged in the sale of natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, as well as storage, pipeline transportation, natural gas gathering, natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) production activities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.