UGI Corporation Share Price Target ‘$35.00’, now 3.0% Upside Potential

UGI Corporation which can be found using ticker (UGI) now have 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $38.00 and $33.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $35.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.99 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is $30.39 and the 200 day moving average is $26.03. The market cap for the company is 7.10B. The current share price for the company is: $33.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,310,530,165 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.96, revenue per share of $33.49 and a 5.24% return on assets.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The Company’s segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and Utilities. Its AmeriGas Propane segment is engaged in the sale of propane and related equipment and supplies to retail customers in all 50 states. UGI International segment is engaged in the distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to retail customers throughout much of Europe. It also includes natural gas marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom and a natural gas and electricity marketing business in the Netherlands. Its Midstream & Marketing segment is engaged in the sale of natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, as well as storage, pipeline transportation, natural gas gathering, natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) production activities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.