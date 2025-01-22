UGI Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 11.3% Upside Potential

UGI Corporation which can be found using ticker (UGI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $38.00 and $30.00 calculating the mean target price we have $33.50. Now with the previous closing price of $30.09 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 11.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and the 200 day moving average is $25.02. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.56B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $30.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,302,642,702 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.44, revenue per share of $35.10 and a 5.36% return on assets.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The Company’s segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and Utilities. Its AmeriGas Propane segment is engaged in the sale of propane and related equipment and supplies to retail customers in all 50 states. UGI International segment is engaged in the distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to retail customers throughout much of Europe. It also includes natural gas marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom and a natural gas and electricity marketing business in the Netherlands. Its Midstream & Marketing segment is engaged in the sale of natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, as well as storage, pipeline transportation, natural gas gathering, natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) production activities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.