UDG Healthcare plc New Appointment and Directorate Changes

UDG Healthcare plc (LON: UDG), a leading international healthcare services provider, has today announced the appointment of Ms Liz Shanahan as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2020. The Company also announces changes to the composition of one of its Board Committees, as outlined below.

Board Appointment

Liz is a life sciences entrepreneur with extensive experience advising leading global pharmaceutical and healthcare organisations on their communications. Until 2014, she was Global Head of Healthcare & Lifesciences at the NYSE-listed management consultancy, FTI Consulting Inc., who had in 2007 acquired the communications business, Santé Communications, which she had founded in 1995. She is currently a Trustee of CW+, the charitable arm of Chelsea & Westminster Foundation Trust Hospital in London. She is also a member of the organisation’s Innovations Advisory Board.

Liz has a degree in Computer Programming & Maths from University College Cork, and she is an alumnus of the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business.

Directorate Change – Risk, Investment & Financing Committee

As a result of the retirement from the Board of Mr Chris Brinsmead at the end of today’s Annual General Meeting, the Company hereby announces that Mr Shane Cooke will assume the role of Chair of the Risk, Investment and Financing Committee, and that Mr Erik van Snippenberg has also been appointed as a member of this Committee, in each case with immediate effect following the conclusion of the AGM.

Commenting on the Board appointment, Peter Gray, Chairman of UDG Healthcare plc, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Liz, who brings extensive healthcare communications experience to the Board. This combined with her entrepreneurial, M&A and professional services expertise and her insights into healthcare technology developments will inform the continued development of the Group.”