TRX Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 171.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

TRX Gold Corporation with ticker code (TRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1.06. With the stocks previous close at 0.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 171.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.42 while the 200 day moving average is 0.4. The company has a market cap of $114m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.trxgold.com

The potential market cap would be $310m based on the market concensus.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

