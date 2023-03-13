Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. found using ticker (TPH) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 27.33. With the stocks previous close at 24.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day MA is 21.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,413m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tripointehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $2,728m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.