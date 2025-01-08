Trex Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$80.79’, now 14.9% Upside Potential

Trex Company, Inc. with ticker code (TREX) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $106.50 and $65.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $80.79. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $70.32 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $72.33 while the 200 day moving average is $76.43. The market capitalization for the company is 7.14B. The stock price is currently at: $66.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,202,354,657 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.42, revenue per share of $10.87 and a 17.58% return on assets.

Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company also designs, engineer and markets modular and architectural railing and staging systems, for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Its segments include Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. Its Trex Residential Products segment manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others. Its Trex Outdoor Furniture, which is a line of outdoor furniture products. Its Trex RainEscape, which is an above joist deck drainage system.