Trex Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.6% Upside Potential

Trex Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TREX) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $65.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $78.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at $71.63 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is $72.23 and the 200 day moving average is $75.26. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.80B. The current share price for the company is: $72.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,550,510,891 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.26, revenue per share of $10.87 and a 17.58% return on assets.

Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company also designs, engineer and markets modular and architectural railing and staging systems, for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Its segments include Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. Its Trex Residential Products segment manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others. Its Trex Outdoor Furniture, which is a line of outdoor furniture products. Its Trex RainEscape, which is an above joist deck drainage system.