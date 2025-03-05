Trex Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.76’, now 25.5% Upside Potential

Trex Company, Inc. with ticker code (TREX) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $90.00 and $61.00 and has a mean share price target at $74.76. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $59.57 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.5%. The day 50 moving average is $69.02 while the 200 day moving average is $72.10. The company has a market cap of 6.24B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $58.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,829,529,685 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.86, revenue per share of $10.64 and a 16.93% return on assets.

Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company also designs, engineer and markets modular and architectural railing and staging systems, for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Its segments include Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. Its Trex Residential Products segment manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others. Its Trex Outdoor Furniture, which is a line of outdoor furniture products. Its Trex RainEscape, which is an above joist deck drainage system.