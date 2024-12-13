Follow us on:

Trex Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$80.44’, now .7% Upside Potential

Trex Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TREX) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $106.50 and $65.00 calculating the average target share price we see $80.44. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $79.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and the 200 day moving average is $78.43. The market capitalization for the company is 8.56B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $78.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,618,762,914 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.78, revenue per share of $10.87 and a 17.58% return on assets.

Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company also designs, engineer and markets modular and architectural railing and staging systems, for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Its segments include Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. Its Trex Residential Products segment manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others. Its Trex Outdoor Furniture, which is a line of outdoor furniture products. Its Trex RainEscape, which is an above joist deck drainage system.

