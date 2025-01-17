Trex Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.1% Upside Potential

Trex Company, Inc. with ticker code (TREX) have now 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $65.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $78.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at $71.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is $72.20 and the 200 day MA is $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of 7.64B. Currently the stock stands at: $71.26 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,409,653,000 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.54, revenue per share of $10.87 and a 17.58% return on assets.

Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company also designs, engineer and markets modular and architectural railing and staging systems, for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Its segments include Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. Its Trex Residential Products segment manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others. Its Trex Outdoor Furniture, which is a line of outdoor furniture products. Its Trex RainEscape, which is an above joist deck drainage system.