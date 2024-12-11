Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Treatt plc 37.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Treatt plc with ticker (LON:TET) now has a potential upside of 37.5% according to Jefferies.

TET.L

Jefferies set a target price of 650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Treatt plc share price of 473 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 37.5%. Trading has ranged between 365 (52 week low) and 570 (52 week high) with an average of 177,479 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £291,471,120.

Treatt Plc is a United Kingdom-based global, independent manufacturer and supplier of a diverse and sustainable portfolio of natural extracts and ingredients for the flavor, fragrance and multinational consumer product industries, particularly in the beverage sector. The Company’s flavor ingredient products include citrus; coffee; tea; health & wellness; herbs, spices & florals; fruit & vegetables, and high impact chemicals (HICs)/Aroma. Its citrus product categories include orange, grapefruit, bergamot, mandarin, tangerine, lime, lemon. Its citrus product range includes essential oils, essential oil blends, natural isolates, TreattZest and TreattClear. Its brewing process delivers a 100% natural range of coffee extracts. Its tea product range includes Treattaromes and TrueTaste. Its health & wellness product range includes Treattaromes, TreattSweet and Brix Booster. Its fruit & vegetable product range includes fruits and berries, tropical, vegetables, melons, botanicals and honeys.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Treatt plc 68.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Treatt plc 53.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Treatt plc 37.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Treatt plc 37.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Treatt plc 66.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Treatt plc 66.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.