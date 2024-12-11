Treatt plc 37.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Treatt plc with ticker (LON:TET) now has a potential upside of 37.5% according to Jefferies.



TET.L



Jefferies set a target price of 650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Treatt plc share price of 473 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 37.5%. Trading has ranged between 365 (52 week low) and 570 (52 week high) with an average of 177,479 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £291,471,120.



Treatt Plc is a United Kingdom-based global, independent manufacturer and supplier of a diverse and sustainable portfolio of natural extracts and ingredients for the flavor, fragrance and multinational consumer product industries, particularly in the beverage sector. The Company’s flavor ingredient products include citrus; coffee; tea; health & wellness; herbs, spices & florals; fruit & vegetables, and high impact chemicals (HICs)/Aroma. Its citrus product categories include orange, grapefruit, bergamot, mandarin, tangerine, lime, lemon. Its citrus product range includes essential oils, essential oil blends, natural isolates, TreattZest and TreattClear. Its brewing process delivers a 100% natural range of coffee extracts. Its tea product range includes Treattaromes and TrueTaste. Its health & wellness product range includes Treattaromes, TreattSweet and Brix Booster. Its fruit & vegetable product range includes fruits and berries, tropical, vegetables, melons, botanicals and honeys.







