Trainline plc responds to DFT statement on future online rail retailing

While the structure of Great British Rail’s (GBR’s) retailing will take several years to realise, Trainline plc (LON:TRN) has noted the UK Government’s consistent commitment to a competitive and innovative market, with a level playing field and a strong independent retail sector.

The DfT’s update today precedes their launch in the coming weeks of an industry-wide consultation on the Rail Reform Bill, which is intended to establish GBR as the governing body for passenger rail. The process of legislating for and establishing GBR is expected to take a number of years.

After Great British Railways is established following legislation, it will retail online by bringing together individual train operators’ ticket websites. It will work alongside a thriving private sector retail market, where all rail retailers can compete in an open and fair manner. The private sector will continue to play a key role in driving growth through innovation and investment and encouraging more people to choose rail.

Exact plans for Great British Railways online retail and ensuring a fair and competitive market will now be developed over time in close partnership with industry and the private sector. Further detail will be consulted on as part of wider proposals to establish Great British Railways, which will be delivered through the Railways Bill.

Great British Railways will deliver on the government’s commitment to simplify the complex web of fares and tickets that currently exist across the network, including by allowing passengers to buy tickets both online and offline.

In the coming months we will set out more detail about how, through Great British Railways, we will reform our railways to modernise working practices, make tickets simpler and fairer, and deliver a better service for passengers and a better deal for taxpayers.

Jody Ford, CEO of Trainline said: “As the UK Government further outlines Great British Railways’ approach to retailing, we welcome their unequivocal commitment to a competitive retail market, underpinned by a level playing field, and recognition of the value and innovation that brings to rail users. Trainline is the UK’s No1 travel app, with 18 million customers and the highest customer trust scores in the industry. We have innovated to build solutions customers love over 25 years, giving them the ease and value they desire, and helping to grow demand for rail in the UK.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to a thriving, competitive private sector retail market for rail tickets, where all participants can compete in an open and fair manner. As the Government establishes Great British Railways, it looks forward to the private sector continuing to play a key role in driving growth through innovation and investment and encouraging more people to choose rail. We will work in close partnership with industry and the private sector to achieve this.”