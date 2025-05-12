Trade truce ignites global market rally as tariffs tumble

Investors worldwide are celebrating a significant breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations, as both nations agree to a substantial rollback of tariffs. This 90-day suspension has sparked a surge in global markets, with Asian indices leading the charge.

In a decisive move to ease escalating trade tensions, the United States and China have agreed to a 90-day suspension of heightened tariffs. The U.S. will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will lower its tariffs on U.S. imports from 125% to 10% . This agreement, reached after intensive negotiations in Geneva, marks a significant de-escalation in the trade war that has unsettled global markets.

The announcement has had an immediate positive impact on global financial markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged by 3.34%, closing at 23,630.68, effectively recovering losses incurred since the initial tariff hikes in April . Mainland China’s CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indices also posted gains of 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively . U.S. stock futures responded enthusiastically, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures rising by 2.2%, 2.8%, and 3.8%, respectively.

The technology sector, particularly Chinese tech giants, experienced notable gains. Alibaba’s American depositary receipts (ADRs) rose by 7.1%, JD.com increased by 5.9%, and Baidu climbed 4.7%. Electric vehicle manufacturers also benefited, with XPeng up 8.7%, NIO advancing 6.8%, and Li Auto rising 7.1%.

The broader implications of this agreement extend beyond equities. The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies, gold prices declined, and Treasury yields rose to around 4.45%. Cryptocurrencies also saw gains, reflecting increased investor confidence.

This tariff reduction is not only a relief for markets but also a strategic move to foster ongoing dialogue. Both nations have agreed to establish a mechanism for continued discussions on economic and trade relations, aiming for a more comprehensive resolution to their differences.

In addition to the U.S.-China developments, geopolitical tensions in South Asia have eased. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan has held, leading to a 3% rise in India’s Nifty 50 index . This de-escalation has further contributed to the positive sentiment in Asian markets.

While this 90-day truce offers a window of opportunity, analysts caution that it is a temporary measure. The underlying issues in U.S.-China trade relations remain unresolved, and the success of future negotiations will be critical in determining long-term stability.

Investors are advised to monitor developments closely, as sustained progress could pave the way for a more stable and predictable global trade environment. The current rally underscores the markets’ sensitivity to geopolitical developments and the importance of diplomatic engagement in fostering economic growth.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.