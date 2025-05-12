Trade truce ignites Chinese market surge

Investors are witnessing a remarkable upswing in Chinese equities and currency markets following a pivotal trade agreement between the United States and China. This development marks a significant de-escalation in the prolonged trade tensions, offering a renewed sense of optimism in global financial circles.

On May 12, 2025, after intensive negotiations in Geneva, the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day suspension of additional tariffs. The U.S. committed to reducing tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China agreed to lower its tariffs on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%. This mutual concession aims to foster a more stable trade environment and paves the way for further discussions on long-term economic cooperation.

The immediate impact of this agreement was evident in the financial markets. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up by 0.8%, and the CSI 300 Index, representing major Chinese companies, rose by 1.2%. Concurrently, the Chinese yuan appreciated, reaching a six-month high against the U.S. dollar, reflecting increased investor confidence in China’s economic prospects.

This positive momentum extended to global markets. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong surged by over 3%, recovering losses incurred since the initial tariff announcements. In the U.S., futures for major indices like the S\&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced significant gains, indicating a bullish outlook among investors.

The technology and electric vehicle sectors were among the primary beneficiaries of this trade détente. Shares of Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Baidu saw substantial increases, while electric vehicle manufacturers like NIO and XPeng reported notable stock price gains. These movements underscore the market’s anticipation of improved trade conditions and supply chain stability.

While this agreement represents a significant step towards resolving trade disputes, it is essential to recognize that it is a temporary measure. The 90-day period serves as a window for both nations to negotiate more comprehensive trade terms. Analysts caution that while the current developments are promising, the long-term resolution of trade issues will require sustained dialogue and mutual concessions.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.