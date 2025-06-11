Trade progress lifts markets and oil prices

The ongoing trade discussions between the United States and China have become a focal point for global markets, particularly in the oil sector. Oil prices have recently reached multi-week highs, buoyed by optimism surrounding the potential for a trade agreement that could ease longstanding tensions and stimulate economic growth. Brent crude futures have hovered around $66 to $67 per barrel, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude showing similar gains. The talks, held in London, involve senior advisors aiming to reduce barriers that have included tariffs and export restrictions on rare earth elements, which are critical to global supply chains. This diplomatic engagement follows an unusual direct call between the leaders of both nations, signalling a mutual interest in de-escalation. The market’s positive response is also supported by stable U.S. unemployment figures and anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, which together suggest stronger fuel demand ahead. However, these gains are tempered by concerns over increased supply from OPEC+ countries, which have announced plans to raise output in the coming months. Analysts predict that this accelerated production could exert downward pressure on prices later in the year, despite current bullish sentiment. Additionally, geopolitical factors such as Iran’s forthcoming counter-proposal on a nuclear deal and the potential easing of U.S. sanctions add complexity to the oil supply outlook.

Meanwhile, North America faces its own set of economic challenges and opportunities. The 2026 review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is approaching, and experts warn against complacency in maintaining this vital trade framework. The agreement underpins a deeply integrated continental economy, with sectors like automotive manufacturing exemplifying cross-border collaboration where goods can cross the border multiple times during production. There is a call to modernise the agreement to include updated labour mobility provisions, facilitating the movement of skilled professionals and further integrating regional labour markets. This is seen as a necessary step to enhance competitiveness and productivity in the face of rising global rivals.

Canada, in particular, is urged to address its competitiveness deficit highlighted by a prolonged productivity slump relative to the United States. Despite strengths such as a highly educated workforce, abundant natural resources, and a stable financial sector, Canada’s economic growth is hindered by higher taxes, regulatory burdens, and political uncertainty that deter investment. Calls have been made for tax reforms, including reductions in corporate and capital gains taxes, to incentivise entrepreneurship and attract global capital. Strengthening domestic supply chains, especially in natural resource processing and manufacturing, is also emphasised as a way to capture more value within Canadian borders. Furthermore, improving interprovincial trade is critical to realising the full potential of the Canadian economy, as internal barriers remain more restrictive than those within the European Union.

In the financial sector, innovations such as Canadian depositary receipts (CDRs) are gaining traction, offering investors exposure to global stocks while hedging against currency fluctuations. Institutions like the Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are expanding offerings that allow Canadian investors to access international equities priced in Canadian dollars, reflecting a broader trend towards financial products that manage currency risk amid global market uncertainties.

Overall, the interplay between trade negotiations, economic policy reforms, and commodity market dynamics is shaping a complex but potentially promising landscape. The resolution of trade tensions between major economies could enhance demand and growth, while regional efforts to boost competitiveness and modernise trade agreements are essential to sustaining long-term prosperity. However, vigilance is required to navigate supply risks, geopolitical uncertainties, and the evolving global economic environment.

