TP ICAP plc Lorraine Trainer to leave board

TP ICAP plc (LON:TCAP) announced today that, for personal reasons, it is Ms Lorraine Trainer’s intention not to seek re-election as a Director of the Company at its next Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 May 2020 and she will consequently be stepping down from the Board of the Company after that meeting.

On 27 September 2019, the Company announced that Ms Angela Knight CBE would not be seeking re-election as a Director of the Company at the AGM. However, in light of Ms Trainer’s decision, TP ICAP is now pleased to announce that Ms Knight has agreed to remain on the Board and will therefore seek re-election as a Director of the Company at the AGM. Ms Knight will remain the Company’s Senior Independent Director and will also assume the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, of which she has been a member for some years, with effect from 13 May 2020. It is expected that Ms Knight will remain on the Board at the latest until the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Richard Berliand, Chairman of TP ICAP plc, said: “I’m very sorry that Lorraine has decided to step down from the Board. I’m most grateful for the contribution she has made to important Board discussions over almost two years, her leadership of the Remuneration Committee and her support to me since I became Chairman last year. I wish Lorraine the very best for the future. “I’m delighted that Angela has agreed to remain on the Board for the near-term future. During these very uncertain times, her considerable knowledge and experience, not only from her time on the Company’s Board, but also gained from her other current and previous roles and positions, mean that she will continue to be an invaluable counsel to me and other members of the Board as we navigate the challenges ahead and continue in our Non-executive Director searches.”

