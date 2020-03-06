TP ICAP Appoint Mark Hemsley to the board

TP ICAP plc (LON:TCAP) has today announced the appointment of Mark Hemsley to the role of Non-executive Director and as a member of the Company’s Risk and Nominations & Governance Committees. He will assume the positions with effect from 16th March 2020.

Mr Hemsley has had an extensive and distinguished career in European capital markets and was President of Cboe Europe, the European arm of Cboe Global Markets Inc. until his recent retirement. Prior to that Mark was a founding employee of Bats Europe in 2008 and, in 2011, Mr Hemsley led the acquisition and integration of Chi-X Europe, building the organisation into the largest stock exchange in Europe. Bats was acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2017 and Mr Hemsley assumed the role of President, Cboe Europe. Prior to joining Bats, Mr Hemsley was Managing Director and Chief Information Officer at LIFFE, running its Market Solutions group.

Commenting on Mark Hemsley’s appointment, Richard Berliand, Chairman of TP ICAP plc, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mark to the Board of the Company. He brings substantial experience from his executive career and will be able to draw on his extensive markets and infrastructure experience in his role on the Board.”

